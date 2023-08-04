CAPTAIN Same Rouse insists that Merewether are as hungry as ever and is confident the Greens can find their mojo ahead of the Hunter Rugby final series.
The Greens take on a Hamilton side fighting for survival at Townson Oval in the final round on Saturday.
This time last year, Merewether were on a the verge of collecting the minor premiership, and on the way to winning the title.
After opening 2023 with eight straight wins, the Greens have dropped five of the past six.
They are safely in second spot, but in need of momentum.
"It has been a bit of a funny season. We haven't really fielded a consistent team all year due to injuries and guys going away," Rouse said. "We just need to rediscover our niche. We are confident we can find that this weekend. Getting a win will be massive heading into the finals.
"The hunger is still there. We had a look at training what hasn't worked for us in the past month, and what we need to rediscover. It has been a pretty positive week. I'm not stressed at all. Once it clicks we will be fine."
Merewether will be without back-rowers Rhys Bray (suspended) and Lachie Miller (knee).
Hamilton are fifth on 35 points, five points behind Wanderers, and in need of a miracle to make the finals.
They must notch a bonus-point win and hope Wanderers do not get a bonus point at home to third-placed University.
The Hawks have lost Liam Bowden (cheekbone), Chris Ale (work) and Abel Vili (knee) but welcome back Steve Lamont, Chris Hogan and Sam Rodger.
"Anytime these two clubs play each other, they go at it," Hamilton coach Cameron Murphy said. "We won't attack from our own 30. We have to play smart, wait for the game to open up a little bit and see what happens."
On a big day at Townson Oval, Merewether's 1973 premiership side will host a 50-year reunion.
Led by John Trevellian, Brian Fisher, Peter Prince, Garry Jones and Jim Garis the Greens beat John Hipwell's Waratahs 11-9 in the decider.
University have rested prop Sapati Peniata and NSW Country No.8 Toa Havea for the clash at No.2 Sportsground.
"They are both carrying niggles and need a break," University coach Sam Berry said.
The Two Blues have lost captain Piers Morell (shoulder) for the season but welcome back Nimi Qio (knee) and Geordie Boyce (concussion).
Referee Jarryd Logan will join an elite group when he officiates his 200th Hunter Rugby game between Southern Beaches and Maitland at Ernie Calland Oval.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
