Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Merewether out to rediscover mojo against desperate Hamilton

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether captain Sam Rouse is confident the Greens return to form against Hamilton. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Merewether captain Sam Rouse is confident the Greens return to form against Hamilton. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CAPTAIN Same Rouse insists that Merewether are as hungry as ever and is confident the Greens can find their mojo ahead of the Hunter Rugby final series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.