Sporting Declaration: Knights damned if they do, damned if they don't

DAMNED if they do, damned if they don't.
For some reason that saying sprang to mind this week when the Newcastle Knights found themselves under siege after an apparent approach to former Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook.
According to two Sydney media outlets, an unnamed Knights representative met with Holbrook last week, sparking speculation that the club was sizing him up as a possible replacement for incumbent Adam O'Brien.
That followed similar rumours linking Newcastle to a host of other possible head coaches, including Paul McGregor, Des Hasler, Michael Maguire, Josh Hannay and John Morris.
Knights CEO Philip Gardner has since dismissed all this as scuttlebutt and insists that O'Brien will, at the very least, be retained for the full term of his current contract, which expires at the end of next season.
Moreover, Gardner added that the Knights will conduct an end-of-season review, after which a decision will be made on whether to offer O'Brien an extension and, if so, for how long.
The club has since been bombarded by critics querying why O'Brien's position would be in any doubt, given that the Knights have won their past four games in a row, to put themselves well and truly in the race for the play-offs.
Should the Knights clinch a top-eight berth, it will be the third time in four seasons under O'Brien. The only other coaches to have steered the Knights into three finals series are Mal Reilly and Michael Hagan, both of whom won premierships. That would suggest O'Brien must be doing something right.
But it was only a month ago that Newcastle had lost three games in a row and were languishing in 14th rung on the competition ladder - the same position they occupied at the end of last season.
At that point, the Knights had won 11 of their previous 39 games under O'Brien, dating back to the start of their 2022 campaign.
Given the stats, in all honesty, why wouldn't the powers-that-be have been covering all bases? I'd argue they'd have been negligent if they weren't.
After winning only six games last year, O'Brien's team clearly needed to start showing signs of progress, and it has been a slow, painstaking process.
But they've been competing strongly virtually all season, and a club-record 66-0 hammering of the Bulldogs in round 18 kick-started a timely winning streak.
A few weeks ago, O'Brien acknowledged that if Newcastle's results didn't improve, then he might soon be joining the endangered-species list.
"We're getting to the point where, let's be honest, we need to win footy games," O'Brien said on June 26.
"I understand that usually if you're not in the top eight, then it's hunting season for you. I've probably been separated from the herd a little bit more now.
"I get that there's a target on me but sitting around worrying about it all day is not going to help the footy team. It won't help the players.
"I'm frustrated for everyone, the club, the supporters. But sitting around wallowing in self-pity is not going to help us."
Fortunately for O'Brien, Newcastle's subsequent performances may well provide salvation. In saying that, there are still five rounds remaining in the regular season, and anything could happen.
For the time being, at least, he would appear to be safe. And I'm sure Knights officials are as happy about that as anyone.
Make no mistake, if Newcastle wanted to sack O'Brien, there have been ample opportunities before now.
Instead they have shown admirable restraint, clearly because they have belief in the former Melbourne and Sydney Roosters assistant and are backing him to lead a once-mighty club back to the promised land.
But faith only goes so far. Let's just imagine that, instead of winning their past four games, the Knights had lost two or three of them. They'd be effectively dead and buried in the race for the finals, and the mood among their supporters would be in stark contrast to the recent optimistic vibe.
If Knights officials, at any point in the past couple of months, have considered their options, I'd suggest that's how most smart football clubs would operate.
O'Brien has always been their Plan A. It would be tempting fate not to have a contingency plan in place as well.
All going well over the next five weeks, Plan B might well be consigned to the wastepaper basket, and O'Brien will live to fight another day.
If he eventually steers the Knights to a premiership, it probably won't matter whether it was because of the club management, or despite them.
A GOOD few years ago, I remember a mate of mine tossing up a random suggestion after Australia were bundled out and fell short of a Test victory.
"Why don't they just bat like they do in T20 cricket?" he asked. "They would've scored those runs in less than 20 overs."
I figured there was no point trying to explain the patience and strategy of Test cricket, nor the challenge of pursuing a target on a day-five pitch.
But after England's remarkable effort to salvage a 2-all draw from this year's Ashes series, for some reason I found myself reflecting on that conversation this week.
Because the Poms have basically done exactly what my visionary buddy proposed, by playing short-format cricket in the game's most traditional arena.
Perhaps it's been a natural evolution.
Given that England have won 50-over and T20 World Cups in the past four years, they already deserve to rate as the world's No.1 white-ball team, and transferring that mindset to Test matches has delivered 13 wins in their past 18 fixtures, with four losses and the recent washed-out draw in Manchester.
It has taken a coach willing to think outside the square, former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum, and a fearless skipper in Ben Stokes to revolutionise England's approach, and they proceeded to beat us at our own game.
It's hard to believe that the Poms dominated Australia in such ruthless fashion in the final three Tests, having fought back from a 2-0 deficit. What happened to the days when England relied on barnacles like Geoff Boycott, Chris Tavare and Mike Atherton playing long, torturous innings? Barely 18 months ago, their opening batsmen were the hapless duo Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns, during an Ashes series Down Under they lost 4-0.
Now their entire batting line-up is so positive and adventurous they made the Aussies, except for Travis Head, Mitch Marsh and to a lesser extent Steve Smith, appear pedestrian in comparison.
Australia need to learn from this. Not only were England highly effective, they were entertaining. It might be time to do as they do.
