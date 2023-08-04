Newcastle Herald
Newcastle police searching for offender after reports of home invasion in Mayfield

Updated August 4 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:10pm
Police were called to the scene on Friday afternoon. File picture

POLICE are hunting for one person after they were called to reports of a home invasion and assault in broad daylight on Friday.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

