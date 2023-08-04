POLICE are hunting for one person after they were called to reports of a home invasion and assault in broad daylight on Friday.
Newcastle police rushed to a Southon Street home in Mayfield about 4.15pm, but found the alleged offender had already fled the scene.
A NSW Police spokesperson said at least one person was home at the time, though no one suffered significant injuries.
The spokesperson said inquiries were being conducted into Friday evening and the police investigation was continuing.
Witnesses reported multiple police vehicles heading to the Mayfield under lights and siren on Friday afternoon.
Police could not confirm at the time whether they believed the assault to be targeted or not.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were also called to the Southon Street home, where a spokesperson confirmed one person was treated for facial injuries.
