Police have called for help to find a woman missing from the state's Central Coast.
Emma Hamment, aged 35, was last seen on Torrens Avenue at The Entrance, about 2am on Thursday, August 3.
When she did not return and was unable to be contacted or located, officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District were called to help find her.
Officers and and Ms Hamment's family hold concerns for her welfare, police said in a statement on Saturday.
Emma is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm-175cm tall, thin build, tanned complexion, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Emma is known to frequent the Central Coast and Campbelltown areas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Tuggerah Lakes Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
