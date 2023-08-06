Newcastle Herald
University, Souths to play for minor title: Newcastle netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 6 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 11:00am
Coach Traci Baber praised University of Newcastle's depth as they overcame the loss of key shooters Millie Tonkin and Sabina Gomboso to beat Nova Thunder 59-46 at National Park on Saturday.

