Coach Traci Baber praised University of Newcastle's depth as they overcame the loss of key shooters Millie Tonkin and Sabina Gomboso to beat Nova Thunder 59-46 at National Park on Saturday.
The victory, built with a controlled and steady display over four quarters, kept the Newcastle championship netball leaders on a collision course with Souths for the minor title.
Two points separate University (35 points) and second-placed Souths (33), who accounted for Waratah 66-20 in round 12, as they prepare to face off in the competition's penultimate round next weekend.
University, who did not have Tonkin or Gomboso due to NSW Premier League commitments, led at every break against fourth-placed Thunder (27).
They were ahead 14-10 at quarter-time, 30-22 by half-time and held a 42-33 advantage going into the final period.
"We probably didn't make too many mistakes," Baber said.
"They're a good side. Everyone defensively really fought hard ... across the board, it was an absolutely magnificent effort.
"Everybody played. I have an outstanding 11. I can take girls off and put girls on and lose nothing, and to win by that without our two premier league shooters was a great result for us today.
"It was very controlled, consistent. I couldn't have asked too much more of them. A couple of things we could tidy up, but not too much really."
Baber praised the "outstanding" performance of shooter Grace Constable, who stepped up from University's opens team to fill the void left by the unavailability of their two "quick scoring machines".
"The girls had to play a lot slower and do two or three more passes than what they normally would do to Sabina or Millie," Baber said.
"We discussed that at the beginning and they played our game strategy. We talked about what needed to be done and that's exactly what they did.
"Grace is a standing, holding goal shooter, a bit different to Millie and Sabina, and the feeders Karlie [Quinn] and Mackenzie [Stuart] had to adjust, and goal attack Abbie Gray was outstanding."
Nova looked to have a top-four finish locked down with two games remaining against Kotara South (17) and Junction Stella (23) but coach Laura Glendenning conceded they will need to "be better" as they look towards another finals series.
"It was one of those games where we just didn't perform," Glendenning said post-match.
"I think Abbie Gray missed one goal all game. She stepped up full knowing that Millie and Sabina weren't going to be there. She was on fire and that hurt us a lot.
"Defensively, we were turning a lot of balls over, but in our transition, unfortunately, we couldn't link up. We hurt ourselves today.
"I don't think necessarily that we were outplayed. I think we made a few too many crucial errors and those errors kept building up and unfortunately we couldn't turn the tables.
"We know we've got to be better next time and we'll keep building."
Junction Stella were 59-36 winners against Kotara South and third-placed West Leagues Balance (31) defeated BNC Whanau 78-29.
Round 12 results:
University of Newcastle beat Nova Thunder 59-46. Q1: University led 14-10; Q2: University led 30-22; Q3: University led 42-33.
Junction Stella defeated Kotara South 59-36. Q1: Junction led 17-8; Q2: Junction led 32-18; Q3: Junction led 44-29.
Souths Lions beat Waratah Cats 66-20. Q1: Souths led 12-8; Q2: Souths led 27-12; Q3: Souths led 49-18.
West Leagues Balance defeated BNC Whanau 78-29. Q1: West led 20-5; Q2: West led 36-16; Q3: West led 78-29.
Points: University 35, Souths 33, West 31, Nova 27, Junction 23, BNC 19, Kotara South 17, Waratah 15.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
