Knights pay high price for crucial victory with star players injured

By Justin Chadwick
Updated August 6 2023 - 10:35am, first published 9:48am
Jacob Saifiti on the charge against the Dolphins. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of star centre Bradman Best and prop Jacob Saifiti ahead of next Sunday's clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium.

