Cardiff, Terrigal-Avoca claim key Black Diamond Cup wins

Cardiff have set themselves up for a rails run through the Black Diamond Cup finals series and a potential minor premiership after claiming a 37-point win over Newcastle City on Saturday.
The Hawks 15.15 (105), playing on their old boys' day, proved too strong for City 10.8 (68) at Pasterfield Sports Complex, scooping what could prove a decisive victory and four competition points as the regular season draws to an end.
The win moved the Hawks into outright first, ahead of City who they had been level with, before a bye next week and a game against lowly The Entrance-Bateau Bay in the final round.
But whether they can finish the season on top will largely hinge on how Terrigal-Avoca perform over the coming fortnight.
The Panthers 12.14 (86) beat local rivals Killarney Vale 4.10 (34) at Hylton Moore Oval to move past Newcastle City on for-and-against into second place.
They have a game in hand on Cardiff, meeting Maitland and Nelson Bay in their reaming fixtures, and also hold a superior for-and-against record which could help them snatch first place.
Wining their sixth-straight game, they appear the form side heading into the finals.
"The thinking is always the grand final, more so than minor premiers," Terrigal-Avoca coach Chris Bishop said on Sunday.
"We want top-two, getting a double chance, that's probably the priority.
"We'll just take on Maitland next week, who are doing really well this year, and if we can get through them we can think about other things."
Whoever finishes the season on top gets a week off in the first week of the finals and a second chance should they lose their semi-final.
Max King again led the way for Cardiff against City, kicking four goals. Jarrod Steinert got three, while Bryce Graetz and Jack Pratt bagged doubles.
Terrigal-Avoca full-forward Harrison Pitt kicked four goals to reach a half-century for the season.
Meanwhile in the women's competition, Newcastle City and Killarney Vale will meet next week for a top-of-the-table clash that could determine the minor premiership.
Killarney Vale 8.9 (57) remain undefeated this season after smashing Terrigal-Avoca 1.6 (12) on Saturday.
They're placed a win ahead of City 6.5 (41), who held off a fast-finishing Cardiff side 5.8 (38) at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
City will finish no worse than second and are set to face Killarney Vale in the major semi-final regardless of the outcome of next week's match.
Cardiff and Terrigal-Avoca will fight it out for third position but are certain to meet each other in the elimination final in three weeks.
In the other women's game, cellar-dwellers Lake Macquarie 8.10 (58) defeated Singleton 8.5 (53) at Tulkaba Oval.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
