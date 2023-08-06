Newcastle Rugby League finals locked in as Souths, Cessnock claim wins

SOUTH Newcastle will host Cessnock in a qualifying final while Wyong and The Entrance will meet in an eliminator after Newcastle Rugby League's top five was locked in on Sunday.
Souths secured second place and hosting rights for week one of the finals with a 36-6 defeat of the Northern Hawks.
The scores were level after the first half at Townson Oval, but the home side scored 30 unanswered points in the second stanza to secure their 12th victory this season.
The Lions, who have improved on their fifth-placed finish last year, needed to beat Northern to avoid losing second position to Cessnock.
The Goannas beat Central 28-22 at St John Oval to leapfrog Wyong into third.
Central did their best to send departing coach Phil Williams out on a high, but they fell agonisingly short of producing an upset.
It was a spirited contest at the Charlestown ground with the Butcher Boys never giving up on snatching a late win.
Outside-back Kain Anderson bagged a hat-trick, and set up brother Cameron for a try that put Central within two with 13 minutes left to play.
But they couldn't find any extra points and Cessnock skipper Harry Siejka barged over from close range to extend his side's lead to six with a minute remaining.
Earlier, Goannas winger Honeti Tuha scored his 24th try for the season.
Hooker Luke Huth also bagged a first-half double, scoring his second just before half-time to help Cessnock take an 18-12 lead into the break.
On the Central Coast, The Entrance looked set to defeat Maitland, leading 7-4 for much of the second half, but back-rower Lincoln Smith scored with three minutes remaining to put the visitors in front.
The match was The Entrance coach Jamy Forbes' last at the club's home ground after he was controversially axed from the role for 2024 this past week.
The Entrance now take on Wyong in the elimination final to try and keep their season alive.
As minor premiers, Maitland will now enjoy a week off.
On Saturday, Lake United sent retired forward Mitch Williams out a winner, belting Kurri Kurri 64-12 at Cahill Oval.
Williams scored a try in his farewell appearance, which also came on the club's old boys' day.
Kurri end their difficult 2023 campaign with the wooden-spoon and without a win.
Wests defeated Macquarie 34-18 at Harker Oval, finishing their year with three consecutive wins and in sixth place - two wins short of qualifying for the finals.
FINALS: Souths v Cessnock, Saturday 2pm, Townson Oval. Wyong v The Entrance, Sunday 2pm, St John Oval.
POINTS TABLE: Maitand 34, Souths 28, Cessnock 27, Wyong 26, The Entrance 24, Wests 21, Macquarie, Lakes, Central 16, Northern, 8, Kurri 4.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
