The Hunter Wildfires are waiting to see if Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan will be available for their semi-final showdown with unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni Gold in Jack Scott Cup next weekend.
The Wildfires were beaten 25-5 by Easts in their last-round hit-out of Sydney women's premier rugby union at Woollahra Oval on Saturday but scraped into finals by goal difference.
Easts jumped ahead of Hunter to third place with 43 points while the Wildfires and Two Blues, who demolished West Harbour 110-0 on Saturday to earn a bonus point, finished the regular season level on 40.
But Hunter clinched their second straight finals appearance in the top division with a far superior goal differential to the Two Blues.
Morgan pledged allegiance to her home-town team this season after previously playing for Randwick and Easts in Jack Scott Cup but has made just one appearance due to a calf complaint and Wallaroos commitments.
In the game she did play - a 22-18 win over finalists Gordon in round six on May 27 - the Speers Point 24-year-old proved influential.
"We've played really well without her but we'd go to the next level with her around," Wildfires coach Matt Ellis said.
"It's just that experience around the park, but Maronay [Smuts] is an excellent footballer too. She'll lead us around the park if we need her to.
"We've got some smart footballers in the team like Shana [Povey-Hyatt] and Maronay to guide us around the park ... we've got the team to win the competition, it's just a matter of putting it altogether on the field and making it count in those key opportunities."
Easts made the most of their opportunities on Saturday, and took advantage of another Wildfires yellow card in the second half. Forward Aiishya Tipa-Leota earned a yellow card, and 10 minutes off, for a high tackle.
"They scored two tries from just luck of the bounce," Ellis said.
"Because they had to win to make the finals, their intensity was there and they were just a bit more on the ball.
"They had a few Wallaroos who came on in the second half and they just sort of closed out the game.
"The girls remained super positive. They showed a lot of grit. They tackled and tackled and tackled. But discipline is still our No.1 issue. We build a little bit of pressure and then we let ourselves down either with an offside or something silly at the ruck. There's not too many games where we've played 70 minutes with 15 on the field."
Sydney Uni Gold beat Gordon 29-12 to finish the season on 69 points with an unblemished season record.
Gordon (47) finished second and play Easts in the other semi-final next Saturday. The two winners progress to the final on August 19.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
