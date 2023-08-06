PARRAMATTA skipper Kennedy Cherrington became just the second NRLW player to be sent off following a shocking dumping tackle as Newcastle cruised to a 38-4 win over the Eels at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
Cherrington was marched eight minutes into the second half after lifting Knights forward Laishon Albert-Jones past the horizontal position and driving her into the turf.
In concerning scenes at the Parramatta ground, Albert-Jones briefly laid on the field following the tackle as video replays showed how she had awkwardly flipped over on her head.
The Kiwi, a niece of Warriors NRL great Stacey Jones, was assessed by trainers on the field but remarkably played on without drama.
Cherrington is sure to face a ban for the tackle, which came as her side sunk to their third consecutive loss.
The Knights, after suffering their first defeat last week, bounced back in style against the luckless Eels to claim their second win this season.
New five-eighth Georgia Roche hit the ground running, setting up the side's opening try, and looked at home on debut.
Skipper Hannah Southwell also got through her first game back from a year-long injury layoff.
Back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale pounced on English import Roche's grubber to score the opener after six minutes.
Clydsdale had a hand in Newcastle's second just two minutes later when fullback Tamika Upton put her through a gap near halfway. She ran 25 metres before giving the ball back to Upton to finish it off.
The Eels hit back in the 12th minute through Cherrington, who dived over from dummy-half to make it 12-4.
Five minutes later, hooker Olivia Higgins spun her way through the defence to score between the goal-posts, helping the Knights move 18-4 in front.
The Eels pushed hard for further points late in the half but Newcastle's defence held solid.
The Knights then scored two tries in the space of three minutes immediately after the Eels lost Cherrington through prop Tayla Predebon and centre Abigail Roache.
Winger Sheridan Gallagher crossed 10 minutes later on the right flank to bag her third try in as many games this season.
Knights forward Caitlan Johnston was sent to the sin-bin for a high shot with nine minutes left to play and could face further punishment after being put on report.
Kayla Romaniuk scored under the crossbar in the dying stages to further extend Newcastle's lead.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
