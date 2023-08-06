Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Eels skipper sent off as Knights claim 38-4 win at CommBank Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 6 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PARRAMATTA skipper Kennedy Cherrington became just the second NRLW player to be sent off following a shocking dumping tackle as Newcastle cruised to a 38-4 win over the Eels at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.