Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths was relieved forward Laishon Albert-Jones escaped unscathed but he thought there was no malice in Parramatta skipper Kennedy Cherrington's shocking dumping tackle on Sunday.
Cherrington, in Newcastle's 38-4 win over the Eels at CommBank Stadium, became just the second NRLW player to be sent off following the ugly incident.
She was marched eight minutes into the second half after lifting Albert-Jones past the horizontal position and driving her into the turf.
In concerning scenes at the Parramatta ground, Albert-Jones briefly laid on the field following the tackle as video replays showed how she had awkwardly flipped over onto her head.
The Kiwi, a niece of Warriors NRL great Stacey Jones, was assessed by trainers on the field but remarkably played on without drama.
Cherrington, whose uncle Norm Berryman represented the All Blacks, is sure to face a ban for the tackle, which came as her side sunk to their third consecutive loss.
"It's an unfortunate incident," Griffiths said.
"But at the end of the day, it's rugby league. Mishaps happen.
"I have no doubt there was no intent involved in that.
"She has come out of it OK, and that's the most important thing."
The Knights, after suffering their first defeat last week, bounced back in style against the luckless Eels to claim their second win this season.
Skipper Hannah Southwell got through what was her first game back from a year-long injury layoff.
The club's new five-eighth Georgia Roche hit the ground running, setting up the opening try and looking comfortable in the role.
Back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale pounced on English import Roche's grubber to score the opener after six minutes.
"Full credit to Georgia, she hasn't played in eight months," Griffiths said of his recruit, signed for five years.
"To go out there today and acquit herself like she did, shows she has got a big future in the game."
Clydsdale had a hand in Newcastle's second try just two minutes later when fullback Tamika Upton put her through a gap near halfway. She ran 25 metres before passing the ball back to Upton who finished it off.
The Eels hit back in the 12th minute through Cherrington, who dived over from dummy-half to make it 12-4.
Five minutes later, hooker Olivia Higgins spun her way through Parramatta's defence to score between the goal-posts, helping the Knights move 18-4 in front.
The Eels pushed hard for further points late in the half but Newcastle's defence held solid.
The Knights then scored two tries in the space of three minutes immediately after the Eels lost Cherrington through prop Tayla Predebon and centre Abigail Roache.
Winger Sheridan Gallagher crossed 10 minutes later on the right flank to bag her third try in as many games this season.
The Knights lost Caitlan Johnston to the sin-bin with nine minutes left. The back-rower could face further punishment after being put on report for the high shot. But it mattered little with Kayla Romaniuk scoring under the crossbar in the dying stages to further extend Newcastle's lead.
"It's great to bounce back like that," Griffiths said.
"I thought our defensive DNA, we seen some of that come to the fore today.
"Particularly I reckon the last five minutes of the game.
"We were a player short, and so they were they, but our players said it was composed out there. And I think that's important.
"In times when you face some adversity, making sure you're composed.
"We defended for a fairly long period of time and then scored at the end of that cycle. So that was really good."
In other games this round, Canberra beat Wests Tigers 28-22, Gold Coast pipped Cronulla 10-8, Brisbane smashed North Queensland 40-12 and the Roosters belted St George Illawarra.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
