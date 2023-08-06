Hard To Say gives Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer first Midway win

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer believed an extra week of trackwork may have proven the difference after Hard To Say gave him his first Midway Handicap success in Sydney Saturday grade.
Resuming from a 22-week break, Hard To Say ($6.50) was a surprise leader for apprentice jockey Zac Lloyd from gate nine in the benchmark 72 handicap (1100m) at Rosehill before showing strength late to hold off Nathan Doyle-trained Xpresso by half a length.
It was Deamer's first success in the weekly $120,000 races, which can't be contested by the leading stables from the previous 12 months.
Deamer and connections Dynamic Syndications scratched four-year-old Hard To Say the week before in town because of a wide gate. They also chose to head to Rosehill this week after considering a trip to Queensland instead.
The trainer was thrilled with the ride from Lloyd and his horse's fight to the line.
"It's just the horse, you never know what he wants to do," Deamer said of Hard To Say leading.
"But once he pinged the lids and was going to be caught a bit wide, Zac made the right decision to let him slide across to the fence, and he got a bit of an easy time and kept kicking.
"I think, it was only an extra week, but he got scratched last week and had the chance for two extra gallops, it may have been the difference. It just topped him off nicely."
Top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was also a winner on the program when Brudenell ($6) kicked back late to edge out Time To Boogie in the 1200m benchmark 78.
Three-kilogram claiming apprentice Amy McLucas, in her first ride for Lees, took Brudenell to the front, but $3.10 favourite Time To Boogie got on level terms nearing the 200m mark.
Brudenell fought back inside the last 100m to win by a nose and take his record to six wins in 11 starts.
"He's a real tough racehorse," Lees told Sky Racing.
"He's got a really good style. He puts himself on speed and he's got a bit of tenacity, which certainly helped today.
"She was able to back it off along the side and it probably won him the race."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
