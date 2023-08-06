Newcastle Herald
Hard To Say gives Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer first Midway win

Updated August 6 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
Zac Lloyd riding Hard To Say to victory at Rosehill on Saturday for Jason Deamer. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images
Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer believed an extra week of trackwork may have proven the difference after Hard To Say gave him his first Midway Handicap success in Sydney Saturday grade.

