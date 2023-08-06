A woman who allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old man at Metford has been refused bail.
Emergency services were called to Hakea Way in the Maitland suburb about 9.50pm on Saturday, following a brawl.
The alleged female offender, also 46, was arrested at the scene and taken to Maitland Police Station.
She was charged with "wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm" and refused bail in Newcastle Court on Sunday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the victim's chest wounds and took him to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
A 50-year-old woman was also treated for an injury to her hand and taken to the hospital in a stable condition.
Port Stephens-Hunter police established a crime scene and began investigating.
