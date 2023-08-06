Newcastle Herald
A woman allegedly stabbed a man in a brawl at Metford, police say

Updated August 6 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:30pm
Port Stephens-Hunter police established a crime scene.
A woman who allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old man at Metford has been refused bail.

