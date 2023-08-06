Newcastle Herald
Shute Shield Rugby Union: Wildfires confident despite final-round loss to Norths

By James Gardiner
August 6 2023
Tom Watson gathers a pass in the Hunter Wildfires' loss to Norths. Picture by Stewart Hazell
A 43-28 loss to Norths was not the way the Hunter Wildfires wanted to end the regular season, but coach Scott Coleman remains confident ahead of a return trip to North Sydney Oval for the first round of the Shute Shield play-offs.

