Peace Park opened in Tighes Hill reserve in Newcastle as peace activism rises, amid concern about a nuclear sub base in Port of Newcastle

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 6 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
A peace park was unveiled at Tighes Hill on Sunday to honour past and present activists and "encourage future ones", amid concern about nuclear war.

