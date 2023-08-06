Captain Liam Manwarring believes the Newcastle Northstars have the team to beat anyone but says they must be better at closing out games.
The Northstars, who have already booked their play-offs position in Australian Ice Hockey League, conceded with 33 seconds left on the clock in a 6-5 loss to Sydney Bears at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night.
They rebounded with a comprehensive 18-5 victory over Central Coast Rhinos, who are bottom of their conference with only one win, at Erina Ice Arena on Sunday.
The Northstars led 3-2 heading into the third and final period on Saturday night then held a 5-3 advantage before being over-run by their potential play-off opponents.
"We've got to be better," Manwarring said after Saturday night's result.
"I thought our start was good tonight, which has been something we've struggled with, so I thought we improved on that.
"But just like in Brisbane, we blew the lead, and we need to learn how to play with that advantage.
"Now we'll work on a couple of things pretty quickly to turn them around and learn to hold the fort down when we have a lead, especially as we head into finals ... We have to take what we've learnt and turn it around pretty quickly as I believe we have the team to win this year, and we just need to improve on a few more things."
On Sunday, Newcastle were up 6-2 at the end of the first period then 13-3 after the second.
The Northstars, who will get a play-off game at home on August 19, round out the regular season against Canberra Brave next weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
