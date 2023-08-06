Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Mixed weekend for Newcastle Northstars against Bears, Rhinos: AIHL

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northstars lost 6-5 to Sydney Bears on Saturday night in a game that went down to the wire. Picture by Jamison O'Malley
The Northstars lost 6-5 to Sydney Bears on Saturday night in a game that went down to the wire. Picture by Jamison O'Malley

Captain Liam Manwarring believes the Newcastle Northstars have the team to beat anyone but says they must be better at closing out games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.