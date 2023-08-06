Leading scorer Riley Smith appears the only casualty for Broadmeadow from Friday night's 4-2 Australia Cup round of 32 loss to Sydney United 58 as they prepare for a crunch NPL clash with Charlestown on Tuesday night.
Broadmeadow came back twice to go to the break at 2-2 after a dramatic opening half at Magic Park which featured a 25-minute delay because of an injury to United's Ante Bakmaz and a second yellow card to Smith in the 40th minute.
Smith is now suspended for the penultimate-round NPL game at Lisle Carr Oval. Magic are fourth on 39 points, while Charlestown are second on 41 - two points behind Lambton Jaffas.
Josh Benson, who was cup-tied, will likely come in for Smith. Skipper Jeremy Wilson, who battled an ankle injury to play almost 70 minutes on Friday, came through unscathed. Keanu Moore, who was in doubt with a hamstring issue, came off late but also looks set to play against Azzurri.
Wilson "was super proud of his side" on Friday night.
United went ahead in the 54th minute when keeper Cesar Serpa dived over Devante Clut's scuffed shot. Magic's Will Ingram hit the post on 69 minutes and Ben Diamond was wide with a header in the 89th before United scored four minutes into stoppage time via Alessandro Lacalandra.
"We put in a super effort and I think we were the best team coming out of the first half," Wilson said.
"I think if we kept 11 players on the pitch, I reckon we had them covered, but it just wasn't our night.
"We came back twice, and we were trying to fight back at the end, even with 10 men. We had players coming off the pitch trying to manage minutes and we were still creating chances."
Bakmaz went down 15 minutes in after an aerial challenge with Smith, who received a yellow card. He was stretchered off and taken to hospital with a heavy concussion.
United went ahead nine minutes after play resumed with a penalty from Patrick Antelmi following a handball from James Cresnar. Magic hit back two minutes later when Jayden Stewardson knocked in a rebound off a shot from Smith.
The visitors led again in the 35th minute when skipper Adrian Vlastelica slid in at close range to score. Smith was given a second yellow, this time for a loose arm hitting Vlastelica in an aerial battle. Replays showed the contact was around the collar. Magic equalised in stoppage time through Bailey Wells.
United supporters threw flares onto the pitch after their goals, while Broadmdeadow fans pushed down a section of fence on the eastern side of the ground when celebrating one of theirs.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
