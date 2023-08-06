Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow regroup for NPL test after Australia Cup loss

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 6 2023 - 2:30pm
Broadmeadow's Riley Smith on Friday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Leading scorer Riley Smith appears the only casualty for Broadmeadow from Friday night's 4-2 Australia Cup round of 32 loss to Sydney United 58 as they prepare for a crunch NPL clash with Charlestown on Tuesday night.

