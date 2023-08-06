IT'S nearly time to down tools and head to the pub as construction wraps up on the new Harrigan's Irish Pub at Cameron Park.
The multi-million dollar project is expected to open in September, and Roche Group group operations manager of pubs Nic Barnett said the date for the grand opening should be announced next week.
"This has been on the cards for 10 years, so to get the doors open, everyone is excited to see that," he said.
"Obviously the location dictates that it's more of a suburban pub than Harrigan's in the Hunter Valley.
"It will be a family-friendly venue with a focus on live sport and entertainment, we've got three of the biggest screens in the area being installed at the moment so it's an exciting place for live sport and we're hoping to create an amazing atmosphere."
The newest watering hole to the Cameron Park area will include a central, wrap-around bar with a large dining area, outdoor terraces, alfresco gaming and sports bar along with an indoor and outdoor kids play area.
The state-of-the-art kitchen is kitted out with an Italian pizza oven and the focus now is on completing construction and putting together a good team of people to deliver the experience.
Mr Barnett said he's confident they have the bones of a great pub on their hands and they're excited to get the community through the doors.
"The building is only a small part of a pub, I tell my guys that every pub has its own personality," he said.
"It doesn't come from the bricks, it's the people who run it, the people in the pub, and that's the next focus for us - creating a personality.
"I've worked in pubs for 25 years now and I love the stories the old locals have about what happened in the '70s or '80s, every pub has a history and it's exciting to be able to create stories as we go."
The developer hopes to appeal to the whole community, offering delicious dining, a more casual feel in the sports bar and a function room to celebrate events and milestones.
The finished product will feature a roaring fireplace and Roche Group hopes to partner with local wineries, breweries and food suppliers to show off produce from the area.
Locals can expect live music on the weekends and Mr Barnett said they are in talks with sports teams and organisations about sponsorship to make the pub a part of the community.
"We've invested in the community and that's the exciting part, giving them the best pub in the area," he said.
"I've got about 50 guys working on site, it's a real hive of activity and I love that a lot of these guys seem excited about getting the pub done for a beer."
Cameron Park will mark the fourth Harrigan's pub in Roche Group's portfolio alongside the Hunter Valley, Mid North Coast and south-east Queensland.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
