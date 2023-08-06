Morgan Cibilic comes up short late in round of 16 heat at US Open

Morgan Cibilic's hopes of cementing his spot inside the Challenger Series top 10 at the US Open of Surfing ended in the round of 16 at the hands of countryman Reef Heazlewood.
The Merewether Surfboard Club member, who was ninth before the fourth event on the six-stop series, lost 13.57 to 12.76 in small waves at Huntington Beach.
Cibilic needed an 8.14 late to move into the quarter-finals and he smashed three quality turns on a wave in the final seconds, but it came in as 7.33. It was back-to-back round of 16 finishes for Cibilic, who fell off the Championship Tour in last year's mid-season cut.
Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum also exited in the last 16 at the US Open. She lost to Ariane Ochoa 8.67 to 8.37. Baum was eighth on the women's standings before the contest and needs a top-five spot for a CT place in 2024.
Merewether's Jackson Baker, who was seventh on the men's standings, bowed out in the round of 32.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
