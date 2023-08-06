Souths lose touch with top four as Maitland, Wests push ahead

Souths' finals hopes suffered a major blow as Maitland closed on a top-two finish with three rounds remaining in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
Leaders Norths (33 points) downed Souths 5-3, leaving the Lions on 13 points - now four behind fourth-placed Wests.
The Rosellas (17) moved clear with a 3-2 victory over second-placed Gosford (20), who stayed on 20 points.
Third-placed Maitland rose to 18 points with a 3-0 home win over last-placed Tigers. Isaac Farmilo, Brandon Lourens and Ryan Lange scored for the Rams.
Souths led Norths 2-0 early with goals to Tom Duck and Nathan Czinner but a double from Josh Bruton helped the minor premiers prevail. Kurt Walters, Rory Walker and Ben Martin also scored for Norths, while Czinner grabbed a second.
Wests won thanks to a 65th minute penalty corner from Sam Mudford after they went goal for goal with Gosford at Broadmeadow. Chris Boyle and Mitch Brady also scored for Wests. Mick Taylor and Rhiley Carr got Gosford's goals.
In the women's premier league on Saturday, leaders Oxfords defeated Norah Head 4-0, Souths held off challengers Uni 3-2 and Gosford downed Regals 5-2.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
