Mark and Tom Callaghan on track for another Newcastle feature

Mark and Tom Callaghan are eyeing a third Newcastle feature this year after qualifying two finalists for the Hawkesbury to Hunter (2030 metres) in the opening round of heats.
The father-and-son team won two of the three heats at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night with Cut Glass and Hidden Delight giving Tom a driving double.
Cut Glass ran the fastest heat, coming from midfield on the home turn to win by 1.2m in a 1.57.1 mile rate.
Hidden Delight was the eye-catching winner in the up to 55-rating heats, flashing home from well back late to catch Michael Formosa's Bat Matson by a neck.
"She went terrific," Mark said of Hidden Delight.
"She got shuffled back there a bit, but she hit the line really good.
"It was good to qualify two and hopefully in the heats this week we can qualify another one or two.
"Tommy had a good night again. That's the second time he's driven a double.
"He started driving last September and he's done really well this year. He won a heat and the final of the Tomlin Memorial [with Swell Time], then a heat and final of the [Cash Dasher] sprint series with Ghostly Courage, so hopefully he can win the heat and final of Hawkesbury to Hunter as well."
Ghostly Courage, which had no luck from a sticky draw when last in heat one won by Roy Roots jnr's Apache Whitesox, could race in round two.
Glenn Ford, which set the pace in heat two before finishing sixth, could also try again.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
