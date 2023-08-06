Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis rewarded for going the extra mile

Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis scored a city winner, NSW National Straight Track finalist and an impressive sprint series heat run from a hectic schedule on Saturday.
Davis travelled to Richmond in the morning for 324m heats of the straight track series and Monkey Paw qualified with fourth in his race.
She was later off to Wentworth Park, where Askey scored a breakthrough victory and Kingsbrae Demon earned the first reserve spot for the NSW National Sprint Series final (520m) with third in his heat.
A $41 chance from box two, Kingsbrae Demon led until the final turn, when Zipping Remus and Street Of Dreams finished the stronger to make next week's final.
"To go toe-to-toe against Zipping Remus, who is a really good up-and-coming dog, I was ecstatic," Davis said.
"He stepped off a bit on the home turn and started to get a bit tired but I couldn't have asked for a better run."
Askey later broke through for his first Wentworth Park win at his 10th consecutive start there. He led from box five and raced clear before holding on by 1.5-lengths in the 520m 5th grade race.
"It was a relief," Davis said. "I think he likes to be drawn out a little wider, so when he did get that draw I thought he was a fair shot.
"Zipping Vanessa is a distance dog so I knew she would be coming home over the top, but he managed to get on the bunny and put enough distance between him and some trouble at the back."
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson was also a winner in town, after Be In Touch took out the opener at Wentworth Park.
Davidson has Infrared Flash (race three) and Wrote The Script (six) in at Maitland on Monday night.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.