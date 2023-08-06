From also-rans to hot August Knights in the space of five weeks

SUDDENLY the mission appears anything but impossible.
After extending their winning streak to five games with a nerve-racking 30-28 triumph against the Dolphins at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday night, the NRL play-offs are looming large on the horizon for the Newcastle Knights.
Saturday's win lifted Newcastle, fleetingly, to sixth on the points table. After the remaining round-23 fixtures, they had slipped to seventh, although nine teams have banked at least one more win than the Knights.
With four regular-season games to play, only two points separate the logjam of teams sitting between sixth and 10th on the competition ladder.
It has been a remarkable turnaround for Newcastle, who were languishing in 14th position at the midway point in their season, and gives them a chance of not only qualifying for the post-season but potentially clinching a home play-off.
The top six teams all get to play on their own turf in the finals, a luxury Newcastle have not enjoyed since 2006.
But regardless of what rung his team might currently occupy on the ladder, Knights coach Adam O'Brien said nothing needed to change in terms of their mindset.
"They're quite happy that they're there, but they're not content," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"They need to continue to keep working hard each day and take it a week at a time."
After winning only five of their first 15 games this year, only the most parochial of Novocastrians would have given their team a chance of featuring in the play-offs.
O'Brien, however, never lost faith in his players.
"I'm not surprised," he said. "I think our footy's been good all year.
"We've had a couple of close games that haven't gone our way.
"But I think we've been pretty solid all year.
"There's only been one game that I've been really disappointed with.
"Obviously some results have fallen our way over the past month."
O'Brien said "consistency" in preparation is the bedrock on which Newcastle's success has been founded this season and he expects that to continue.
"We don't look too far ahead," O'Brien said.
"We make sure we're getting each day right, getting each week right.
"We haven't deviated from that process ... we're not goal setting. Let's get next week right now."
Of Newcastle's remaining four games, their next three are at home - against Canterbury, South Sydney and Cronulla - before a last-round clash with St George Illawarra at Kogarah.
And while O'Brien admitted "I don't think we played particularly well" in beating the Dolphins, he was delighted with the character his troops showed in fighting back from 14-6 and 20-12 deficits.
