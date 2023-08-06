POLICE are investigating a break in at the Broadmeadow Magic FC clubhouse over the weekend.
According to the club, intruders broke in about 3am Sunday, smashing windows to access the canteen and the main clubhouse.
The offenders caused damage to the site before fleeing the scene.
"It takes a special calibre of person to target volunteer organisations, we hope the law can catch up with them swiftly," a statement from the club said.
The site has CCTV cameras and footage has been handed over to officers at Waratah police station. The club is now calling the public for any information or further footage that could help police uncover the identity of the offenders.
"If you noticed anything suspicious in the area, as we are aware of a few homes/cars in the area being targeted too, and you have cameras around your property, please check," the club statement said.
"Check your external cameras for any activity from 1am-4am in the surrounding streets and pass on any footage of to Waratah police."
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
More to come.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
