Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Broadmeadow Magic clubhouse vandalised in break and enter: police investigation launched

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated August 7 2023 - 7:56am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the damage at the Broadmeadow Magic clubhouse and canteen. Pictures: Facebook
Some of the damage at the Broadmeadow Magic clubhouse and canteen. Pictures: Facebook

POLICE are investigating a break in at the Broadmeadow Magic FC clubhouse over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.