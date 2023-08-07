THE passing of former Hunter politician Richard Face has jogged a few memories, including mine ('Carr pays tribute to former Charlestown MP', Newcastle Herald 3/8). I first saw him in the early 1950s in the days before television arrived in Australia; a teenage "lolly boy" at the Star Picture Theatre at The Junction. He would stand in the foyer during intervals in a smart maroon jacket with gold buttons and a leather strap around his neck, which supported a large tray of refreshments for customers to buy. In later years he could be seen in his kilt and full regalia, marching with the police boys pipe band on special occasions. In the mid 1970s he came into the old Newcastle Police Station in Hunter Street with copies of his first speech to parliament, to show some of his former colleagues. I was at a desk with a sergeant who was a good street cop but didn't stand on ceremony.

