Letters

Letters and short takes August 8 2023

By Letters to the Editor
August 8 2023 - 6:30am
Clyde the wombat at Blackbutt in 2004, who formerly lived with current resident Sally. Picture by Dean Osland
I ENJOY looking at the animals in Blackbutt Reserve, especially the birds in the large aviary. The displays are educational and I try not to think about the animals' captivity. However, we are responsible for the welfare of these wild animals. Today I saw the wombat marching back and forth along the fence in what I think is the forlorn hope of finding an escape route. Does this large mammal have nothing to do except eat and sleep?

