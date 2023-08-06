Newcastle Herald
Knights to put faith in stopgap engine room for Bulldogs clash

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 7 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:34am
Knights forwards Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Jack Hetherington and Leo Thompson need to step up this week. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights forwards Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Jack Hetherington and Leo Thompson need to step up this week. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is backing a makeshift engine room to get the job done in the likely absence of Twin Towers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti in Sunday's crucial clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium.

