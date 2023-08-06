Knights to put faith in stopgap engine room for Bulldogs clash

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is backing a makeshift engine room to get the job done in the likely absence of Twin Towers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti in Sunday's crucial clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Daniel hasn't played since Newcastle's round-21 win against Melbourne two weeks ago because of a quadriceps injury, while Jacob was unable to complete Saturday's victory against the Dolphins in Perth after straining his hamstring.
There is a slim possibility that Daniel might be cleared to return this week, slotting straight in as replacement for Jacob, but O'Brien said the club's medical staff would err on the side of caution.
"He'll be a remote chance," O'Brien said.
"I won't take any risks with him. He'll have to be 110 per cent before we consider picking him. So it might be a case of just getting through this Bulldogs game the best we can, and then hopefully we get them all back the following week for Souths."
With their two NSW Origin heavyweights expected to be sidelined, Newcastle's engine-room depth will be put to the test against the Bulldogs, in a game the Knights hope will deliver a sixth consecutive victory.
The Knights parted company with a host of front-rowers at the end of last year, including David Klemmer (Wests Tigers), Pasami Saulo (Canberra), Jirah Momoisea (Parramatta) and Sauaso Sue (Hull Kingston Rovers), but their middle-forward rotation has held up admirably over the course of the season.
Leo Thompson and Jack Hetherington have played in every game this year, while Mat Croker has appeared in 18 of Newcastle's 20 fixtures.
Adam Elliott has been a mainstay at lock since returning from a groin injury that sidelined him for 10 weeks, while versatile Brodie Jones has welcomed the switch from back row to prop.
In addition, O'Brien said Tyson Frizell and Lachlan Fitzgibbon would be capable of switching from the edge to the middle during the game.
"Obviously Brodie Jones can do a job for us in the middle," O'Brien said. "Then we've got Jack and and Crokes who will have to fill the void, I'd say.
"It might be a case of looking at Friz or Fitz spending some time in the middle, and then we can bring Dylan Lucas on.
"That's something we'll have to look at over the next 24 to 48 hours and see what we've got."
Experienced utility back Enari Tuala appears a likely straight swap at left centre if Bradman Best is ruled out with a groin problem.
