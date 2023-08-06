AUCTION activity increased across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week after a slowdown the week prior.
There were 23 auctions scheduled across the region during the week ending August 6, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results.
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded an auction clearance rate of 89.5 per cent which was up from the previous week's figure of 80 per cent when just 11 auctions were scheduled.
A grand four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on an elevated block close to Green Point Reserve at 113 Ross Street, Belmont was among the biggest auction results of the week.
The sale price of the property was undisclosed, however, Belle Property listing agent Sarah Bennett said that the home sold for more than $2 million to an out-of-area buyer.
Only one bidder registered to purchase the property which was sold at auction after negotiations.
"It was on the market with another agent for over 100 days before we took it over and it was a very specific buyer demographic," Ms Bennett said.
"We had a lot of interest though with just over 100 enquiries and 44 groups through the home during the campaign."
A striking ultra-modern home four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 168 Morgan Street, Merewether also pulled in a big result.
Listed with a guide of $2.6 million and completed just eight months ago, the architecturally-designed home built by Guess Developments drew two registered bidders from the Newcastle area.
The two parties placed around 20 bids before it sold under the hammer for $2.787 million.
"It came down to the last bid which was just a $1,000 difference," PRD Presence listing agent Katie Kepner said.
"That's a hard thing. You know, only one person can walk away with it and they both tried so hard."
In New Lambton, Crawford Real Estate agent Phil Swan's listing of a three-bedroom weatherboard cottage at 3 Gwydir Street drew three registered bidders who were all eager to secure a spot on the sought-after street.
Bidding kicked off at $925,000 and, after 11 bids, it sold under the hammer for $1.015 million.
"All of the bidders had young families and were looking to buy to get into that school zone," Mr Swan said.
"There was a lot of interest in it and everyone had a similar budget, so they all took part in the bidding as far as they could go."
A home on a tree-lined street at 7 Ridgeway Road New Lambton Heights, also listed with Mr Swan, sold for $1.175 million at auction.
Priced with a guide of $1.1 million, the bidding commenced at $950,000 and sold after negotiations to a buyer who plans to renovate the home.
"We had really good interest in that one, from investors to multi-generational families, because the house had been configured as two separate flats," he said.
"The views from upstairs were amazing, from Merewether and over Blackbutt Reserve."
Also in New Lambton, Spillane Property's listing of a renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home at 17 Addison Road drew two registered bidders.
Bidding opened at $1.275 million and the property went on to sell under the hammer for $1.37 million.
Spillane Property also sold an art deco two-bedroom apartment at 4/159 Denson Street, Hamilton at auction on the weekend.
Interest in the property was strong with five registered bidders on-site hoping to secure the property which was listed with a guide of $520,000 to $570,000.
After an opening bid of $550,000, the apartment sold under the hammer less than two minutes later for $650,000.
"It was in a great location and was one that was going to suit owner-occupiers but also from an investment point of view, it ticked all the boxes for long-term growth," Spillane Property's Patrick Skinner said.
"It was very quick and sharp bidding - it was done within a matter of a minute and a half and sold well above the reserve."
In Kotara South, Your Agency agent David Caldwell's listing of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 27 Cathrine Street drew two registered bidders.
The bidding kicked off at $815,000 and the property went on to sell for $960,000.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
