Ascent: Sydney Dance Company - Civic Theatre
Val Moogz, with Shalane Connors, Aaron White - Hamilton Station Hotel
Rhythms Of Ireland - Civic Theatre
Hey Lenny, with Grimeland - Hamilton Station Hotel
John Cleese (UK) - Civic Theatre
Henry Wagons, with Leroy Macqueen - King Street Warehouse
Rai Thistlethwayte - Qirkz In The Hunter
Camino Gold, with William John Jr - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Woodstock 19 - Lizotte's
Hey Lenny, with Arcacia Blue, Carnivara - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Strip The Dog, with Maggot Cave, Couch Kids Antidote, Body Melt - Hamilton Station Hotel
Unwritten Law (USA) - King Street Bandroom
Void Of Vision, with Like Moths To Flames (USA), Varials (USA), Annalynn (THAI)
Anna Weatherup, with Amy Vee - Qirkz In The Hunter
The Radiators - Lizotte's
Rammlied: The Australian Rammstein Experience - Hamilton Station Hotel
Butterknife, with Snowfish - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Royale With Cheese "Ultimate 90s Rock Show" - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Bic Runga (NZ), with Jess Hitchcock - Lizotte's
Music Of The Night - Civic Theatre
Resident, with Finding Better Heath, Greenwood - Hamilton Station Hotel
Joe McManus - Qirkz In The Hunter
