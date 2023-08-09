Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

What's on: What's happening in Newcastle and Hunter music scene - August 9 to 13

August 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alt-country showman Henry Wagons is in town on Friday at the King Street Warehouse. Picture by WILK
Alt-country showman Henry Wagons is in town on Friday at the King Street Warehouse. Picture by WILK

WEDNESDAY

Ascent: Sydney Dance Company - Civic Theatre

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.