NEWCASTLE will be without Caitlan Johnston for the NRLW clash against the Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday after the back-rower took an early guilty plea to a high tackle.
Johnston was charged with a grade-two careless high tackle on debutant Kelsey Clark in the Knights' 38-4 win over Parramatta on Sunday. The incident happened in the 61st minute
Clark stepped off her left foot and lowered her body height before being met front-on by Johnston. The bunker ruled that Johnston made contact with the head of the Parramatta interchange player. The tackle was put on report and Johnston sent to the sin bin.
Johnston would have risked a two-match ban had she fought the charge and lost.
Johnston will leave a major hole.
The 22-year-old Australian and NSW enforcer, made 12 runs for 135 metres, including 43 post contact, against the Eels.
In defence, the prop-turned-back-rower made 19 tackles at 100 per cent efficiency.
The Titans are undefeated and coming off a 10-8 win over Cronulla.
Meanwhile, Eels skipper Kennedy Cherrington is facing a lengthy suspension after being referred directly to the judiciary for a spear tackle in the loss to the Knights.
Cherrington became the second player in NRLW history to be sent off and has been issued a grade 3 dangerous throw charge for upending Newcastle's Laishon Albert-Jones.
Albert-Jones landed on her head but fortunately was uninjured in the ugly tackle.
It is the Jillaroos forward's second dangerous throw offence and she will plead her case in front of a three-person panel before a punishment is decided on Tuesday night.
Eels coach Dean Widders conceded after the match that he would likely be without the skipper.
"It's a tough one because 'Kenz' (Cherrington) is such a leader for us," Widders said.
Knights coach Ron Griffiths said post-match the tackle was an "unfortunate" incident.
"I have no doubt there was no intent in that [tackle]. Laishon's good and has come out of it OK and was able to continue to play," Griffiths said.
