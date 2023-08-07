Newcastle Herald
NRLW: Knights back-rower to miss Titans clash for high tackle

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 11:30am
Knights second-rower Caitlan Johnston has been charged with a grade-two careless high tackle. Picture by Marina Neil
NEWCASTLE will be without Caitlan Johnston for the NRLW clash against the Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday after the back-rower took an early guilty plea to a high tackle.

