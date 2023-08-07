IT might be called the light rail, but its vehicles are anything but once they get a run-up.
It's an obvious fact, but one Newcastle Transport is looking to make clear for Rail Safety Week.
The authority on Monday released CCTV footage depicting a number of close calls on the city's five-stop route during the last six months.
They include narrow escapes on crowded platforms, daredevils putting their lives at risk for little good reason and drivers darting out ahead of approaching trams.
A fallen motorcyclist at the Stewart Avenue crossing lands just shy of the tracks, while a driver near the courthouse showers sparks onto the road after veering towards the track.
A short kerb stops them turning into the path of a tram approaching behind them.
Keolis Downer Hunter general manager Emmanuel Genlot said he hoped the vision would encourage awareness around the light rail.
He noted near-misses could have serious impact on passengers, tram drivers and other observers.
"It's scary to watch the CCTV footage and see the dangerous and unpredictable behaviour of some Newcastle road users and pedestrians," said Mr Genlot.
"We are seeing increased instances of intoxicated customers stepping out in front of light rail vehicles after a night out. We also continue to see pedestrians ignoring pedestrian crossings and running across the tracks to try to catch the light rail before it departs.
"A risky decision can change someone's life forever."
The warning is far from the first plea for people to take more care around the city's trams.
Similar near misses were released last year, and in 2019.
That year also prompted a plea from police after a driver was filmed diverting off Hunter Street and head-on towards an oncoming light rail vehicle.
Yet it seems many are still failing to get the message.
Tram driver and trainer Corey Moore said he had seen more than his fair share of close calls over recent years.
"We are seeing about one near-miss incident per week, which is one too many," he said.
"While our tram drivers use every possible safety measure to avoid a collision, at the end of the day, we need the community to play its part.
"Every near miss leaves an impact on your mental health," he said.
"We often see pedestrians looking at their phones and not paying attention."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
