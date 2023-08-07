THE partner of a woman accused of a violent stabbing at Metford on Saturday night has said the court needs to "do some homework" after a magistrate refused her bail.
The court heard an alleged victim had been left with seven stab wounds after a brawl broke out on Hakea Way before 9.50pm.
Outside Maitland Local Court on Monday, Geoff Cooper, who described himself as the four-year partner of the accused, said he didn't think it was fair that 46-year-old Rebecca Flaherty would remain behind bars.
"I don't think any of it's fair to be honest with 'ya, because I don't, I just don't," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think they need to do some homework and look into the mental health and everything of people, instead of just wondering why they do the crime they do, look at why it's happened, you know what I mean?
"That's about all I can say."
Flaherty's defence solicitor Matthew Unwin's bid for bail was shot down in court, with magistrate Les Brennan unconvinced the conditions offered would mitigate the risks she may pose in the community.
"The charge is wound with intent [to cause grievous bodily harm], it carries a pretty heavy head sentence," he said.
"The facts indicate on the evening in question she was a willing participant, goading the victim.
"I think the facts are too serious ... I think wherever she goes she's a problem. Bail refused."
The court heard Flaherty had been granted a community corrections order in the same court just days earlier after an assault last month.
Flaherty's lawyer had offered up a $5000 self-surety, using money the accused had recently come into through inheritance.
He said she would abstain from drugs and alcohol, except those prescribed by a doctor, could report to police as needed and live at another address.
"There's a lot more that needs to be bared out in terms of the investigations and it may not all fall on the shoulders of my client," he said.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, and police prosecutor Stephen Soars sought detention on the basis of community and victim protection, and the risk of further offending.
"It's high on the criminal calendar of objective seriousness," he said.
He argued there was a strong prosecution case and said the incident was captured on CCTV at surrounding premises - as well as omissions made in an electronic interview.
In the dock, Flaherty was visibly shaking and asked officers to remove her handcuffs. The court heard she suffers from acute anxiety and PTSD and has issues with her arms after a reconstructive surgery.
As she was led away, she turned to Mr Cooper with the parting words, "don't touch my money".
Emergency services were first called to the scene at Metford about 9.50pm on reports of a brawl.
A 46-year-old man was taken to John Hunter Hospital with chest wounds in a stable condition, and a 50-year-old woman was treated for an injury to her hand.
She was also taken to hospital by paramedics.
The matter will return to court in Newcastle in October.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
