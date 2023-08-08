Newy Fried Chicken is spreading its wings and looking for a new venue to roost. It will fly the coop at Islington's Newcastle Hotel at the end of this month.
Self-described "fry guy" Nicholas Brady initially opened Hotline Hoagies at the hotel and it evolved into Newy Fried Chicken in May 2019.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity it's [the hotel] given the business to get a start, learn, and grow," he said.
"Last Monday when I made the announcement on social media a wave of emotion came over me - the Newy has been an integral part of the brand's identity and while it's bittersweet, it's time for the brand to stand up and shine on its own.
"This year we have refined our kitchen processes, increasing speed of service and, most importantly, improving the quality and consistency of the product. It's been reflected in consistent positive customer reviews.
"Off the back of these things, I think now is the perfect time to roll the dice on our own space. It means we can showcase our brand and create a unique experience that you can only get at Newy Fried Chicken."
Brady is "actively looking" for a new space and says he would "like to keep it town based".
"I love high streets like Beaumont or Darby. There is quite a strong pull to the Lake Mac area or Maitland from our customers, but those locations will have to wait for an expansion.
"Our business model will mostly stay the same. We'll offer lunch and dinner, but potentially seven days. I don't want to rule out a Southern Sunday breakfast either - chicken and waffles, bacon and eggs, and maple on everything.
"We will also have our own boozy offering - premium spirits, natty wines, fun beers and a few bangin' cocktails on the menu.
"I really want to make a boujie fried chicken experience wherever we end up. I don't want us to be compared to fast food-style fried chicken. I'd rather us be considered fine dining fried chicken, or maybe you can call it fried dining."
A few festivities are planned over the coming weeks, including a farewell party - Black Ties & Birds - on Sunday, September 3. Keep an eye on Newy Fried Chicken's socials for details.
As for the Newcastle Hotel, Brady says there are "no plans for another food vendor, the pub is moving to a nighttime entertainment model focusing on local and touring bands, DJs and events. In the current economic climate I think it makes sense to focus on what you do best, and for the Newy, that is definitely being an entertainment venue".
As an aside, Brady is in recovery mode ("there's still a few niggles") after running a total of 1600 kilometres in recent weeks (40 kilometres per day) to raise money for John Hunter Children's Hospital.
Brothers Matthew and George Mirosevich opened Bare Chefs at Honeysuckle in July and have already expanded their restaurant quality "grab and go" menu to include breakfast, morning tea and lunch. They have also introduced a new Box'd Up service designed to streamline the ordering process. There are five pre-packed boxes to choose from (Breaky, Cups and Sweets, Savoury Morning Tea, Light Lunch and Boujie Lunch) plus the option to build your own. It's designed for groups and can be delivered within an eight-kilometre radius of Bare Chefs. For more information and to check out the menu, visit barechefs.com.
Renee Burton at Pokolbin's Wild Ren Wines is having a busy year. Not only did she launch five-course food and wine pairing On Cloud Wine last month, the former co-founder of Gundog Estate has some exciting collaborations planned.
On August 20 Wild Ren are teaming up with Alfie's at New Lambton for the Italian restaurant and wine bar's inaugural Sunday Long Lunch. Head chef Rafael Tonon is curating a six-course menu paired with wines selected by Burton. It's on from noon to 3.30pm and tickets are $150 per person.
Wild Ren Wines are also collaborating with Jimmy Joans at Lovedale on September 16 for a Spring Fling Garden Party. A new sparkling rose by Wild Ren Wines - Roza Frizzante - will be officially launched on the day as guests enjoy canapes and live music. Tickets are $110 per person.
Bartholomew's at 145 King Street, Newcastle, is hosting the Newcastle Whisky & Craft Spirits Festival on Saturday, August 19. There will be dozens of spirits to sample between noon and 8.30pm, plus masterclasses, food and a VIP lunch.
"We still have plenty of tickets available for the first and second sessions," Bartholomew's owner Phil Elsley said.
"Entry includes a tasting glass, a burger meal and free spirit and whisky tasting for the entire session.
"We have a great variety of products available from large international brands to very small craft distillery brands."
For more details visit wacsfestival.com.au.
Last week I had a good chat with publisher Paul Diamond from Wine Selectors, whose headquarters are in Newcastle's Honeysuckle precinct. Wine Selectors works with 500 wine producers across Australia to curate bespoke wine offerings for its members, and also organises 30 or so events per year.
Some of these events are held in Newcastle, and two are coming up: the Âpé Yakitori Grazing Lunch this Saturday, August 12, and the Coonawarra Long Lunch at Crystalbrook Kingsley's Roundhouse on Saturday, September 16.
The Âpé experience is about gaining an understanding of the informal, casual style of Japanese bar dining known as izakaya and the "cooking by flame" method used by Âpé and known as yakitori. Snacks and dishes will be paired with 10 wines to elevate the flavours of the yakitori on offer at Âpé. White and red wines will be served blind on the day and the menu (check it out at wineselectors.com.au) looks amazing.
The Roundhouse event features a blind tasting of 13 wines from around Coonawarra's world-class wine region paired with a three-course lunch.
Diamond reckons blind tastings are not only fun, they "take away the bias of who made the wine and potentially the price, for you to concentrate on the quality and differences between the wines". Details and tickets to both events are available online at wineselectors.com.au.
Wallsend Bakery is open and is, I am told, your new go-to place for Vietnamese favourites such as banh mi, rice paper rolls, vermicelli soup, beef and pork rolls, and beef noodle soup. My source tells me the five-spice roast pork roll is a "definite winner". Check it out for yourself at 118B Nelson Street, Wallsend.
Throughout August 8 at Trinity has a special deal all day Thursday and on Sunday nights: selected pizzas for $20 and cocktails $15 with every main meal or pizza order per person.
Children eat free at Newy Burger Co on Sundays with every adult meal purchased.
A new smoothie bar is opening on Sunday at Swansea. It's called Your Daily Yum Nutrition and it's on Lake Road, across the road from the post office. Ten per cent off all purchases, 8am to 2pm, for one day only.
Hope Estate at The Landing officially opens at 4pm on Friday.
Fat Nonna's at Cardiff is opening another pizza and pasta restaurant on the Pacific Highway at Belmont North.
