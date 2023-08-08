Brothers Matthew and George Mirosevich opened Bare Chefs at Honeysuckle in July and have already expanded their restaurant quality "grab and go" menu to include breakfast, morning tea and lunch. They have also introduced a new Box'd Up service designed to streamline the ordering process. There are five pre-packed boxes to choose from (Breaky, Cups and Sweets, Savoury Morning Tea, Light Lunch and Boujie Lunch) plus the option to build your own. It's designed for groups and can be delivered within an eight-kilometre radius of Bare Chefs. For more information and to check out the menu, visit barechefs.com.