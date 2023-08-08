Newcastle Herald
Newy Fried Chicken ready to fly its Islington coop and find a new home to roost | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
August 8 2023 - 8:30pm
Jasper Kilkelly and Nicholas Brady at Newy Fried Chicken, The Newcastle Hotel. Picture supplied
Newy Fried Chicken is spreading its wings and looking for a new venue to roost. It will fly the coop at Islington's Newcastle Hotel at the end of this month.

