The round of 16 exit made by world footballing powerhouse United States in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Sweden in Melbourne on Sunday was a major talking point from a weekend of sport.
Closer to home, and in no less dramatic fashion, Newcastle Olympic rode the World Cup high as they claimed the first ever Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup in a shoot-out of their own at Lisle Carr Oval.
Olympic and Maitland could not be separated after 90 minutes of regulation time and 20 minutes of extra time with the thrilling and entertaining game instead determined by spot kicks.
The Newcastle Knights produced their fifth straight win by beating the Dolphins in Perth on Saturday to take a place in the NRL top eight with four rounds remaining.
They were however left counting the potential cost of the victory with star centre Bradman Best and prop Jacob Saifiti sustaining injuries in the process.
The Knights women are second on the NRLW ladder after a resounding 38-4 win against Parramatta in a grand final rematch at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
Eels captain Kennedy Cherrington was was sent off after a shocking dumping tackle on Knights forward Laishon Albert-Jones.
The Hunter Wildfires are waiting to see if Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan will be available for their semi-final showdown with unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni Gold in Jack Scott Cup next weekend.
The Wildfires will need to bounce back from a final-round 25-5 loss to Easts last Saturday in their second appearance in the top division finals of Sydney women's premier rugby union.
Hunter's men's and women's teams both finished their respective seasons in fourth place.
The men ended the regular season with a 43-28 loss to Norths, but coach Scott Coleman remained confident ahead of a return trip to North Sydney Oval for the first round of the Shute Shield play-offs.
Coach Traci Baber praised University of Newcastle's depth as they overcame the loss of key shooters Millie Tonkin and Sabina Gomboso to beat Nova Thunder 59-46 at National Park on Saturday.
Two points separate University (35 points) and second-placed Souths (33), who accounted for Waratah 66-20 in round 12, as they prepare to face off in the competition's penultimate round next weekend.
Leading scorer Riley Smith was a casualty for Broadmeadow from Friday night's 4-2 Australia Cup round of 32 loss to Sydney United 58 as they prepared for a crunch NPL clash with Charlestown on Tuesday night.
Broadmeadow came back twice to go to the break at 2-2 after a dramatic opening half at Magic Park which featured a 25-minute delay because of an injury to United's Ante Bakmaz and a second yellow card to Smith in the 40th minute.
South Newcastle will host Cessnock in a qualifying final while Wyong and The Entrance will meet in an eliminator after Newcastle Rugby League's top five was locked in on Sunday.
The Lions, who have improved on their fifth-placed finish last year, needed to beat Northern to avoid losing second position to Cessnock.
The Goannas beat Central 28-22 at St John Oval to leapfrog Wyong into third.
Captain Liam Manwarring believes the Newcastle Northstars, who had a mixed weekend in Australian Ice Hockey League, have the team to beat anyone but says they must be better at closing out games as they look towards play-offs.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
