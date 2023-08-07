More than a dozen people have lodged objections against plans to cut down more than 90 trees for the future Newcastle Education Campus.
The campus is an upgrade and expansion on the Newcastle High School site and will cater for up to 1420 students.
Eight buildings would be demolished to make way for a three-storey learning hub and a multi-purpose facility.
The learning hub includes a library, canteen, covered outdoor learning area, support learning unit, hospitality teaching spaces and science labs, while the multi-purpose facility will hold a gym, stage, fitness lab, learning spaces, outdoor courts, and end-of-trip facilities for staff.
The administration building will also be internally refurbished to form a new student hub.
But a controversial aspect of the development is the proposed removal of 94 trees.
According to an Environmental Impact Statement prepared on behalf of the NSW Department of Education, there are 276 trees on the site and "significant" trees on Smith Street, National Park Street and Parkway Avenue frontages would be retained.
"Most trees proposed for removal are located within the western courtyard," the statement said.
"Of the 94 trees that have been identified for removal, 72 trees have been assessed as having a low or very low retention value."
Numerous submissions to the plans objected to the tree removal, with some detailing concerns about the effect it would have on flying fox habitat.
"Mature trees are a scarce resource particularly in an urban environment," one submission said.
"Surely the site can be developed creatively in sympathy with the existing tree stock.
"These trees are also very important and increasingly scarce habitat for local fauna including the grey headed flying fox.
"Trees provide an excellent visual contrast to a built environment."
The EIS said proposed buildings had been "positioned to minimise the need for tree removal".
"There are significant trees with a dense canopy around the site's perimeter which are to be protected," the statement said.
"The existing tree canopy is 24 per cent (approx.) of the site, with new tree plantings to ultimately increase canopy cover by 7 per cent."
The Department of Education has until August 30 to prepare a response to submissions.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
