Newcastle Education Campus plans involve cutting down 94 trees

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
August 8 2023 - 5:00am
A concept image of the Newcastle Education Campus. Picture supplied
More than a dozen people have lodged objections against plans to cut down more than 90 trees for the future Newcastle Education Campus.

