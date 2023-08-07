VETERAN defender Jason Hoffman has promised that Newcastle Jets fans will see a well-organised, energetic outfit that moves the ball quickly and is hungry for success against Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup at Maitland Sportsground on Monday.
The Jets have undergone another transformation.
New coach Rob Stanton has ushered in a host of exciting young players and has also changed playing styles.
The Jets are unbeaten in two pre-season games, beating Melbourne Victory on penalties in the Australia Cup qualifier before a scoreless draw against Sydney on Sunday.
Ryan Scott, Clayton Small, Lachy Bayliss and Daniel Wilmering are part of the new crew. Lucas Mauragis has returned after a season on loan at Wellington.
"Any time there is change at a club - it has happened a few times in my career - it gives everyone a new chance to build," Hoffman said.
"Fans will see a team that is energetic, that wants to move the ball fast and is extremely organised.
"Since Rob and the coaching staff have taken over, we have worked extremely hard on trying to move the ball fast and dictate the game.
"In the past, we have been criticised for being a team than when we have the ball are a bit negative or indecisive.
"Rob has given us the freedom to make those choices. If the ball is on to be direct, you go direct. We can also build up and be creative."
The round-of-32 clash against the Roar is a rare opportunity for local supporters to see the Jets play a competitive match in the pre-season.
They lost 2-0 to Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium last year at the same stage of the Cup, after beating Perth 3-1 in a qualifier.
Prior to that, they beat Edgeworth 5-1 in the round of 16 at Jack McLaughlan Oval in 2019. They then lost to Adelaide in the quarter-final - the furthest the Jets have progressed in the 10 years of the nationwide knockout competition.
"Make no mistake, this is a game that we want to win," Hoffman said. "We don't have a great record in the cup. There is no better time than now to do it with a team which is a little raw and has started pre-season well."
Hoffman said there were a lot of positives to take from the Sydney stalemate.
"The pre-season games, including the cup, are important to build momentum," Hoffman said. "So far, so good.
"We drove down to Sydney, got out of the car and played straight away. That is not the normal prep for a game in Sydney. That was a big positive for us.
"We did a similar thing last year and got thrashed.
"For us to have the majority of good chances on Sunday was really pleasing.
"On another day, it could have been a 4-2 win. There was plenty to take out of it. One, being a clean sheet, and the momentum of being undefeated carries into next Monday. We get to host a game against a pretty energetic Brisbane."
Hoffman, the Jets most capped player, played the final 30 minutes against Sydney at centreback.
"That was new for me and exciting," Hoffman said. "When you get to my age, a new challenge keeps you motivated. It keeps things exciting. I have been spending quite a bit of time there at training. To finish the game with a clean sheet, we must have done a good job."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
