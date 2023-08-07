Newcastle Herald
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell and Glencore warn that increasing coal royalities will backfire

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Dave Layzell
Dave Layzell

Nationals MPs Dave Layzell and Paul Toole have challenged the state government to guarantee no mines will be closed, or jobs lost, as a result of any proposed changes to royalties in NSW.

