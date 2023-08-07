Hunter Valley winery Hope Estate is opening a tasting bar at The Landing on Honeysuckle's boardwalk on Friday.
The doors to Hope Estate at The Landing open to the public at 4pm.
A spokesperson for Hope Estate told the Newcastle Herald Hope Estate at The Landing was a "prelude" to the proposed Hope at Honeysuckle development at the former Newcastle Maritime Museum building.
"The Hope at Honeysuckle development is still happening, Hope Estate at The Landing is a prelude for that. A modification application is currently with council," the spokesperson said.
Hope Estate won the tender for the maritime museum building's 50-year lease in 2019.
Described as "a true taste of things to come", Hope Estate at The Landing will showcase Hope Estate's range of wine, beer and spirits plus some signature cocktails.
A tapas menu curated by Hope Group executive chef Anthony Fullerton will also be on offer. He was last year named the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW regional chef of the year for 2022.
"We're really excited to be able to bring our products and experiences into the city," said owner Michael Hope.
"This is a taster bar in more ways than one. Yes, we're offering tastings of our wine, beer spirit products and it's also going to give Novocastrians an insight to what will be on offer at Hope at Honeysuckle when it opens."
Bookings are now available by phoning 4927 1722 or emailing bookings@hopeatthelanding.com.au. Hope Estate at The Landing will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm.
