Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Fire danger warning in place for Thursday as winter temperatures rise

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Konig with sons Tommy and Benny, and friend Natasha Bairstow with daughter Aileigh Krins who is visiting all the way from Island of Jersey, enjoying the water at Nobbys Beach. Picture by Simone De Peak
Matthew Konig with sons Tommy and Benny, and friend Natasha Bairstow with daughter Aileigh Krins who is visiting all the way from Island of Jersey, enjoying the water at Nobbys Beach. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE sun is expected to make a return this week after a cold front rolled through Newcastle and the Hunter over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.