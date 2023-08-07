THE sun is expected to make a return this week after a cold front rolled through Newcastle and the Hunter over the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) recorded 24 millimetres of rainfall to 9am at the Williamtown weather station on Monday. Despite the temperature dropping six degrees from a warm and balmy 23-degree Saturday, showers are expected to ease by Tuesday.
"Coastal showers will affect the Hunter Coast and Lower Hunter until Tuesday at least with not much affect in the Upper Hunter," a BOM spokesperson said.
As a high pressure system moves across eastern parts of NSW on Wednesday drier, increasing temperatures are expected and with them, comes a fire danger warning.
"Temperatures are expected to rise up to 25 degrees in Newcastle on Thursday, that will be about six to seven degrees warmer than the average August temperatures," the spokesperson said.
"Increasing north westerly winds will bring the warm temperatures and a fire warning because the temperatures are unseasonably high for this time of the year."
Novocastrians have been making the most of the warmer winter days and as the season comes to an end there's still a chance to do some whale watching along the Hunter coast.
In August, the whales will start to make their southbound journey down the humpback highway, but you might still catch some late arrivals heading north.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
