IN 1852 John Riddoch, the 25-year-old son of a Scottish Aberdeenshire farmer, and his younger brother George sailed into Melbourne as new migrants and what eventuated was momentous for Australian wine.
In founding the Penola Fruit Colony in 1891 John Riddoch planted the first wine grapes in the terra rossa soil of Coonawarra.
As the Australian Dictionary of Biography records, that followed the young Scot's early work as a carter, gold miner and buyer on Ovens River goldfields.
Money from those enterprises allowed him to become a Geelong shopkeeper and wine merchant and in 1861 to borrow heavily the sum of £30,000 for the Yallum Park property near Penola.
That 30,352-hectare buy made the Riddoch brothers large-scale merino and crossbreed sheep graziers.
With a vision of a self-sufficient community of small tenant farmers growing crops, fruit and wine grapes, John subdivided 500 hectares of Yallum Park to establish the Penola Fruit Colony - later renamed Coonawarra Fruit Colony after the Aboriginal word for honeysuckle.
He prospered at Yallum, building an Italianate mansion surrounded by exotic trees and a deer park.
He became a member of Victorian parliament and he and his wife Eliza played host to princes, dukes, governors, English novelist Anthony Trollope and John's great friend Australian poet, journalist and author Andrew Barton "Banjo" Paterson.
With his five-year-old vineyard producing fine fruit, John in 1896 build a winery, which he called Chateau Comaum, and made its first vintage in 1897.
Comaum's wonderful stone and brick winery and cellar is now part of the Treasury Wine Estate empire and the building has been the hallmark of the Wynns Coonawarra Estate brand label since 1951.
John's fruit colony vision suffered a body blow with the 1893 Depression, a bank crash denying credit to small block owners and his 1901 death at 73.
Others have since revitalised Coonawarra and made it a wine region of global fame.
That has now been evidenced in London by the Riddoch 2021 The Pastoralist Cabernet Sauvignon winning the British Decanter magazine's 2023 International Wine Challenge best cabernet sauvignon trophy.
Dan Murphy's and BWS stores and websites have the wine at $40 with four other new flagship range reds honouring John Riddoch - the $65 2019 The Author Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 The Author Shiraz and the $40 2021 The Winegrower Shiraz and 2021 The Representative Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot.
WORLD CHAMP CABERNET
PRICE: $40
FOOD MATCH: fillet mignon
AGEING: 15 years
RATING: 5.5 STARS
THIS 2023 International Wine Challenge champion Riddoch 2021 The Pastoralist Cabernet Sauvignon is one of five new releases with sub-titles charting John Riddoch's remarkable life. It has 15% alcohol, deep purple hues, sweet potpourri scents and intense blackberry front-palate flavour. Mulberry, Maraschino cherry, spice and vanillin oak show on middle palate and minty tannins at the finish.
AUTHORITATIVE SHIRAZ RED
PRICE: $65
FOOD MATCH: roast rack of lamb
AGEING: 10 years
RATING: 5 STARS
PART of the ASX-listed Endeavour Group's Paragon Wine Estates portfolio, the Riddoch 2019 The Author Shiraz has 14.5% alcohol, glows dense dark purple in the glass and entices with berry pastille and cinnamon aromas. The front palate delivers profound ripe plum flavour, the middle palate brings in rhubarb, bramble jelly, spearmint and savoury oak characters and the finish has dusty tannins.
HONOURING THE LEGACY
PRICE: $65
FOOD MATCH: apricot pork
AGEING: 10 years
RATING: 5 STARS
WINEMAKERS Matt Reimann and chief Tim Heath are proud to honour John Riddoch's legacy and the Riddoch 2019 The Author Cabernet Sauvignon is a fine example of their dedication. It has 14.5% alcohol, deep magenta hues, bouquet garni aromas and expressive blackcurrant front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows Satsuma plum, briar, spice and cedary oak elements and the finish earthy tannins.
