Winemakers Tim Heath and Matt Reimann continue John Riddoch's Coonawarra legacy

By John Lewis
August 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Chief winemaker Tim Heath, right, and winemaker Matt Reimann are proud to continue John Riddoch's Coonawarra legacy. Picture supplied
IN 1852 John Riddoch, the 25-year-old son of a Scottish Aberdeenshire farmer, and his younger brother George sailed into Melbourne as new migrants and what eventuated was momentous for Australian wine.

