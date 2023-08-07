THERE are long traffic delays at Tomago on Monday afternoon, after two separate crashes on the one stretch of road.
Emergency services were called to the southbound run of the Pacific Highway near Tomago Road just after 2pm, to reports of a truck and car crash.
Southbound lanes were shutdown while paramedics treated a man in his 30s and a male teenager at the scene.
IN THE NEWS:
Both males were taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
While traffic control and emergency crews were at the scene, a second accident occurred between two different vehicles. No details have been released about this incident.
As a result of the two collisions motorists should expect heavy traffic on the highway travelling southbound. If possible commuters should avoid the area, or allow extra travel time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.