JYE Pickin plans to put the lessons he learnt on a 10-week tour of the US to good use, starting with the regional championship at Muswellbrook on Saturday.
Pickin will anchor a strong Newcastle side competing against Hunter River, Central Coast and Lower North Coast in the 36-hole stroke championships.
Each side is comprised of 21 players - five masters (over 50s), 11 opens and 5 juniors (under-18). The worst score from each category is dropped.
Hunter River are the defending champions, winning at Newcastle Golf Club in 2019. The tournament has been cancelled for the past three years due to COVID-19 and flooding on the Central Coast.
Pickin, 22, returned from the US on Friday after playing an exhausting eight events in 10 weeks.
"I counted 23 flights over 10 weeks. It takes a toll on your body. It was definitely really good learning experience," Pickin said.
"I had played a lot of good golf and some average golf over there.
"It was a bit realistic in terms of what pro golf is like. I had a few hiccups, missing flights and clubs not rocking up until the day before tournament, which was definitely a new experience for me. It all helps in the long run."
Pickin had a top 15 finish in the North and South Amateur at the famed Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina and was 25th in the Pacific Coast Amateur in West Vancouver.
"I am going to try and keep up the competitive golf leading into summer," Pickin said. "We were playing six days a week in heavy competition over there.
"You want to keep that momentum going leading into the big summer events in Australia.
"The PGA Australasian events start in September in West Australia. They have about six amateur spots so hopefully I can get a start.
"There is also the national ranking amateur events - the Aussie Amateur, Master of the Amateur, NSW Amateur, Avondale Medal.
"I will look to go to Q School next year at some point. You want to be winning amateur events before you take the next step into pro golf.
"I feel like my game is trending nicely but I still have a lot to work on, as always."
Pickin has not played in the regional championship before but is familiar with the Muswellbrook layout.
"You want to be competitive and win," he said. "Playing a local tournament does not change the motivation to play well. You want to show those guys what you are capable of."
Newcastle: Masters - Leigh Anthony, Greg McMillan, Dave Cook, Jason McBeath, Tony Southward; Open - Jye Pickin, Tom De Wit, David Alexander, Chris Jardine, Luke Ferrier, Ben Hillard, Oscar Gilson, Mick Wade, Jordan Ward, Lez Wallace, Brij Ingrey, Michael Coutman (playing reserve); Juniors - Lachlan Lawson, Lachlan Venebles, Jayden Butler, Harvey Payne, Toby Clune.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
