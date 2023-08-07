Newcastle Herald
Sam Kerr on bench as Gustavsson names unchanged Matildas side

Updated August 7 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:15pm
Sam Kerr was again named on the bench as coach Tony Gustavsson revealed an unchanged Matildas side to take on Denmark in the World Cup round of 16 at Stadium Australia on Monday night.

