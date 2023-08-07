Sam Kerr on bench as Gustavsson names unchanged Matildas side

Sam Kerr was again named on the bench as coach Tony Gustavsson revealed an unchanged Matildas side to take on Denmark in the World Cup round of 16 at Stadium Australia on Monday night.
Kerr has returned to full training after missing Australia's three group games but it remains unknown how many minutes the global superstar will be able to play.
The 29-year-old Chelsea striker was ruled out of the Matildas' opening two group games - a 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland followed by a 3-2 shock loss to Nigeria - with a calf complaint.
Kerr was named on the bench for their must-win, final group game with Canada in Melbourne but was unused as Australia overpowered the Olympic champions 4-0.
The Matildas insist they don't need the underdog tag to fire when they face Denmark for a place in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.
Australia delivered their best performance of the tournament with a brilliant backs-to-the-wall 4-0 win over Canada in their final group game.
Tony Gustavsson's charges head into Monday night's clash with the world No.13 side at Stadium Australia as favourites.
Whether they can handle the accompanying expectation is yet to be seen.
"This team have been very clear going into this tournament that they don't play to prove anyone wrong or play for external reasons - they play for their reason why and they want something," Gustavsson said.
"They know even though you might look at the ranking and say we're favourites, look at those teams ranked 10, 11,12, 13 in the world, look at where the players are playing. I'd say it's a 50-50 game in that sense.
"But these players have also proven themselves in a game that is do-or-die, that is backs against the wall.
"It was the round of 32 when we played Canada - this is the round of 16. It's this one moment, one game - and the players know that."
Australia have mixed results in knock-out games under Gustavsson.
At the Tokyo Olympics, they beat Great Britain 4-3 in extra time of their quarter-final, then lost to Sweden 1-0 in the semi-final.
Australia were then knocked out of the 2022 Asian Cup 1-0 by South Korea in the quarter-finals.
"I look at this game in isolation and I know that the team is ready for it," Gustavsson said.
Matildas starting team v Denmark: 18 (GK) Mackenzie Arnold, 11 Mary Fowler, 7 Steph Catley (C), 9 Caitlin Foord, 10 Emily van Egmond, 14 Alanna Kennedy, 15 Clare Hunt, 16 Hayley Raso, 19 Katrina Gorry, 21 Ellie Carpenter, 23 Kyra Cooney-Cross.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
