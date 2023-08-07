Newcastle Herald
Truck inferno on the Central Coast closes M1 Pacific Motorway for almost 12 hours

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated August 8 2023 - 7:55am, first published 7:33am
The inferno on the M1 Pacific Motorway. Picture by Tuggerah Rural Fire Brigade - NSW RFS
The inferno on the M1 Pacific Motorway. Picture by Tuggerah Rural Fire Brigade - NSW RFS

A TRUCK ignited on the M1 Pacific Motorway overnight, with the inferno closing the road for almost 12 hours.

