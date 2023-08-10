Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Maitland Aroma Coffee & Chocolate Festival 10am to 4pm, Riverside Car Park, The Levee.
Hunter Intrepid Landcare Session at the Hunter Wetlands Centre 9am to 12.30pm, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland.
Boomerang Bags - Sew Sustainable 9.15am to 11.30am, Toronto Library. Make bags from rescued fabric.
Motorsport Australia NSW Hillclimb Championship 9am onwards, Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex 53 Italia Road, Balickera. Also on Sunday.
Superstars of STEAM: advances in astronomy and nano-technology 10.30am to noon. Radio astronomer Dr Laura Driessen and theoretical physicist Dr Karen Livesey discuss their passion for science. STEAM Week Crafternoon: balloon powered cars Noon to 1pm. Sugar Valley Library Museum, 156 Portland Drive, Cameron Park. Part of Lake Mac STEAM Week.
Newcastle Music Festival Supernatural - Jane Ede in Concert, 2.30pm; Life on Land's Edge, 7.30pm. Adamstown Arts, Adamstown Uniting Church.
FIFA Women's World Cup Watch Party 4.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre. Tickets free, register at lakemac.com.au.
FIFA Women's World Cup Live Site - Matildas vs France 5pm, Wheeler Place, Newcastle.
Newcastle Roller Derby Pride Round Double Header 5pm, Newcastle Junior Roller Derby Oreos vs Minties; 7pm, Newcastle Roller Derby League Fort Smashleys vs Harbour Hellcats. Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre, Broadmeadow.
Dave Thornton Live 8.30pm, Kahibah Sports Club.
An Evening With the Late John Cleese 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
The Valley Markets 9am to 2pm, Townhead Park, Singleton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Maitland Aroma Coffee & Chocolate Festival 10am to 4pm, Riverside Car Park, The Levee, Maitland.
Feast n Furious 10am to 3pm, Newcastle Foreshore Park. Rides, food, classic and luxury cars.
Art and science: creative experiments for the whole family 10am to noon, Museum of Art and Culture, Yapang, Lake Macquarie. Part of Lake Mac STEAM Week.
Miss Porter's House Museum Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle.
Grossmann and Brough Houses Open Day Tours from 10.30am to 3pm, with a new exhibition in the Costume Display Room. 71-73 Church Street, Maitland.
Rugby League 11.30am, NSW Cup Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs; 1.50pm, NRLW Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans; 4pm, NRL Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Ice Hockey Newcastle Northstars vs CBR Brave 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
50 Years in The Making 2pm, Warners Bay Theatre, with Cardiff Northlakes Brass.
Newcastle Music Festival Births, Deaths, Marriages and More - Festival Choir in Concert, 2.30pm at Christ Church Cathedral. Opera Cocktails, 5pm and 8pm, at Stanley Park homestead, Fullerton Cove. Phoebe Humphreys, Viktoria Bolonina and Matthew Reardon with Claire Howard Race on the grand piano. Bookings essential.
Music of the Night - Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber 2pm, Newcastle City Hall.
The Lock-Up Signals From, by Shan Turner-Carroll and Ryota Sato. Artists in conversation with The Lock-Up Director, Dr Warwick Heywood, on Saturday at 5.30pm.
Wester Gallery I Saw Your Ghost Tonight, by Justin Lees.
Newcastle Art Gallery Dead Tongue, by Dr Christian Thompson AO.
The Creator Incubator Wind Wind Blow, by Jane Lander.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie yapang Emerging Art Prize; We Eat This Bread, by Marikit Santiago.
Back to Back Galleries Joy, by Janet Graham, Catherine Kavanagh Di Gravio, Alice Neikirk. Final weekend.
Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre Spirit of Place, by Uncle Warren Taggart.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Untethered and Sound Bytes, by Alyson Bell.
Lovett Gallery Koori Knockout - 50 Years.
Local History Lounge - Newcastle Library Gould - Treasures of the Hunter.
The Owens Collective Safari The End, by Callam Lindfield.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Stand Out Women.
Sculpture in the Botanic Gardens & Watt Space Gallery Joint exhibition.
Unwritten Law (USA), with Cailin Russo (USA), Saturday, 8pm, King Street.
Void Of Vision, with Like Moths To Flames (USA), Varials (USA), Annalynn (THAI), Saturday, 8pm, Newcastle Hotel.
Anna Weatherup, with Amy Vee, Saturday, 7pm, Qirkz In The Hunter.
Bic Runga (NZ), with Jess Hitchcock, Sunday, 8pm, Lizotte's.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.