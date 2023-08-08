If governments tax the rich effectively, many modern problems evaporate

In my opinion it seems like this could be a route to open a pub in a residential area where there was none before. The council considered that the spa was the only ancillary use. The provision of only 17 car spaces was dismissed with a comment in the traffic report that said there was ample on-street parking in the area. Really? The community believes that acceptance of flimsy justifications for over-development has become the new normal. In my opinion protection of residential amenity and preservation of precinct character has become a thing of the past.