If governments tax the rich effectively, many modern problems evaporate

IN support of Dr Niko Leka ("Don't blame students for housing system flaws", Letters 3/8), I'd like to ask readers if anyone has observed that there's a trend; the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
Observers may have noticed that the numbers of billionaires have rocketed these last few years. They may have noticed too that food prices have rocketed. The number of people homeless has also rocketed, and interest rates promised by the RBA to remain stable until 2024 have also rocketed.
I believe one must wonder if there is an optimum quantity of juice that can be squeezed from an orange, or should we believe the juice will keep coming endlessly? Apparently it's OK to increase the cost of living forever; young people can get the oldies to help! Maybe we can impose more taxes on the elderly, the young and every one in between. Or should the wealthy start paying real taxes?
NEWCASTLE East residents believe City of Newcastle councillor Carol Duncan is right to question aspects of the Newcastle Beach Hotel development ("Beachside hotel plan approved amid bar, spa debate", Newcastle Herald 4/8). With only 42 rooms for accommodation (not being refurbished in the proposal) I found it puzzling that those rooms will constitute primary use while a function centre/restaurant/bars with capacity of 550 patrons is classified as ancillary to the accommodation.
In my opinion it seems like this could be a route to open a pub in a residential area where there was none before. The council considered that the spa was the only ancillary use. The provision of only 17 car spaces was dismissed with a comment in the traffic report that said there was ample on-street parking in the area. Really? The community believes that acceptance of flimsy justifications for over-development has become the new normal. In my opinion protection of residential amenity and preservation of precinct character has become a thing of the past.
ON July 29, the opening of sporting facilities at Myers Park Adamstown was not only a celebration of new community assets but a win for local Type 1 diabetics and their families. Broadmeadow Magic Youth FC ladies team held a fundraiser on the day and donated all proceeds to the Type 1 Foundation Hunter New England Region.
This money will stay in our local area, funding educational events, camps, care packages and social events to connect and empower Type 1 diabetics.
We are a not-for-profit charity that is run by local mums who have children with type 1 diabetes and survive through the generosity of everyday Novocastrians. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Broadmeadow Magic. You epitomise the spirit of community.
I FEEL the need to take Frank Ward to task over his landlord and rent increase comments ("Resolving the tragedy of landlords", Letters 7/8). Nobody likes any cost of living increases but landlords have to cover increases in council rates, mortgage interest rates, water rates, land tax rates, cost of replacing and repairing essential household items such as stoves, roofing and guttering, painting, general repairs and maintenance. Rate increases are a fact of life, whether Mr Ward likes to admit it or not.
As for his idea to make all capital gains fully taxable so that most landlords would sell their properties, thus bringing house prices down making it easier for first home buyers, I think it is plain ridiculous.
With less homes available, rents would go through the roof and an increase in homeless people would be the result.
Let's also remember that landlords are not supposed to be charities and that there are plenty of people who choose to rent rather than buy even when they can afford to do so. Not all renters are at the mercy of their landlord. Sorry Mr Ward, but your way of thinking is lost on me.
KOALAS, an iconic Australian species, are officially endangered and are predicted to become extinct in NSW by 2050. In the context of escalating climate change and a hot, dry El Nino summer ahead, fire risk is heightened. The 2019/20 fires burnt 5.5 million hectares in NSW, killing an estimated 64,000 koalas. It is therefore completely inappropriate for logging to be continuing in areas known to contain koalas or other endangered species. A great koala national park is desperately needed ("Workers, protesters clash in disturbing forestry incidents", Herald 5/8), as is a nation-wide transition to a sustainable plantation timber industry.
I HAVE been wondering how the Greens wanting landlords to stop increasing rents will help anyone with cost of living expenses. It seems they are just picking the easy target. I have not seen or heard of them telling the banks, supermarkets, insurance companies, fuel companies or others to stop putting up their charges on goods and service. Each time interest rates increase, that is an extra charge to the landlord as to homeowners in general. If the tenants were in fact home buyers, would they still be making the call? I don't think so.
ROLL over Newy, you've been outdone by, of all people, the recently dismissed Yank soccer team. They referred to Victoria's capitol as Melby. Pity the poor Melbocastrians.
I FIND it embarrassing that Australia may be the only country that doesn't recognise its First Nations people in its constitution. When other countries stop playing our sporting teams, as they did with South Africa in the past (including us), we may come to realise how racist we are. Vote what you like; the world will decide.
CARL Boyd ("No need to wait for tree change", Letters, 7/8), I think our city lost its green credentials when it chopped down mature trees and lots more bushes for the Supercars debacle. Does anyone remember the 2000 per cent increase in shade we were promised? We're still waiting for the replacement of mature Norfolk Island pines on Nobbys Road that I believe were chainsawed to provide views from Fort Scratchley.
WHEN the military sees us as an island, they propose to encircle us with nuclear submarines; when a continent, missile batteries. This is against China, with politicians steeped in the tradition of studying The Art of War. Pity that our Australian politicians are not aware of our own advantages - the principles of permaculture (sustainable design) and the command of Jesus to love your enemies. More peace parks are needed, and less making us a target by hosting nuclear weaponry. Why seek mutually-assured destruction (MAD)? Let terra nullius be our past, not our future.
