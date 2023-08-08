Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Australia Cup: Edgeworth take 'grand final' shot at Western United

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Curran, right, in action for Edgeworth this season against Charlestown in the NPL. Picture by Marina Neil
Tom Curran, right, in action for Edgeworth this season against Charlestown in the NPL. Picture by Marina Neil

Edgeworth's Tom Curran says his side will take a grand final attitude into their Australia Cup home match with Western United on Wednesday night (7.30pm) when he hopes to face former Jets academy teammate Angus Thurgate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.