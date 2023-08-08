Newcastle's recent form, and unlikely charge towards the NRL finals, evokes memories of Parramatta's run to the 2009 decider.
Their performances, in particular those of skipper Kalyn Ponga, are beginning to capture the imagination of the Knights faithful.
Indeed, the club's five-game winning streak - and Ponga's influence - begs the question of just how far they can go this season.
After 18 rounds in 2009, Parramatta were placed 14th. They'd had five wins in 16 games. Their fans feared the wooden spoon, and the TAB priced them at $151 to win the premiership.
Nobody expected it, but what unfolded was one of the most exciting hot streaks in the game's history.
The Eels won seven straight, before dropping a game in the last round, and then won three consecutive elimination matches to make the grand final.
They lost to Melbourne in the big one, but the Storm were later found to be cheating the salary cap.
Newcastle are still well off replicating such a run, but there are some parallels between the Eels of '09 and the Knights of '23.
After 17 rounds this season, Newcastle were 14th, after five wins in 15 games.
Bookmakers, perhaps now more savvy, had them at $76 for the title. At that point, they were a real chance of falling to the bottom rung.
After just two wins in nine games, there was serious pressure building on coach Adam O'Brien.
Losses to the Bulldogs and Tigers in rounds 18 and 19, respectively, could have dropped them to dead last.
But what transpired in that first match, a record-breaking 66-0 win over the Dogs, and the streak since, has been a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.
The team has played with a spirit and resolve that genuinely gives the feeling they could beat anyone.
Almost every player has, in at least one of the past five games, been at their best.
Much like Eels fullback Jarryd Hayne in '09, Ponga has been instrumental.
In five matches, he has recorded nine try-assists, seven line-breaks and 34 tackle-breaks. He has also scored three tries and kicked 28 goals from 35 attempts.
All this after an ill-fated stint at five-eighth, a five-game concussion layoff that prompted retirement calls, and losing his Queensland jersey. To bounce back the way he has is extraordinary.
Hayne had his own issues before lighting up '09.
At the start of that season, he played four games at five-eighth and four at centre.
It took a while, but once he got going at fullback, the then 21-year-old proved almost unstoppable.
He lifted his teammates to greater heights and inspired Parramatta's broad, success-starved fan base.
He claimed the Dally M Medal along the way.
Whether Ponga can have the same influence remains to be seen, but he's showing similar signs.
It's worth noting that while Hayne was pulling off the electrifying plays, there were a number of Eels players in career-best form.
Think rookie five-eighth Daniel Mortimer, experienced wingers Luke Burt and Eric Grothe Jr, and rampaging front-rower Fuifui Moimoi. The Eels also had veteran heads Nathan Hindmarsh and Nathan Cayless steering the ship.
To name just a few, Dominic Young, Bradman Best, Phoenix Crossland and Jackson Hastings have all been on song for Newcastle.
The Knights have already marched into the top eight, and if they can keep winning, will at the very least stay there. Finishing fifth or sixth would earn them a home final, which they haven't had since 2006.
More than two decades on from their last title, that would undoubtedly garner the full might of their long-suffering supporters.
Plenty of good judges are starting to suggest they could cause some damage if they make the finals.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has maintained his side's footy has held up all year, apart from one dismal display against - ironically - the Eels in round nine.
And Newcastle's results can't be denied.
Of the current top four, they've beaten the Storm and Warriors, and lost to the Panthers in golden-point and Broncos by four.
Sure they may have been a little shaky against the Dolphins on Saturday, but there's reason to believe in the Knights of '23.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
