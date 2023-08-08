COACH Scott Coleman reckons the Hunter Wildfires produce their best when battling the odds.
That is certainly the case four days out from the club's maiden appearance in the Shute Shield play-offs against minor premiers Norths at North Sydney Oval.
Injury clouds hang over outside backs Isaac Ulberg (shoulder) and Alex Pohla (knee).
Powerhouse No.8 Tiueti Asi was to front the judiciary last night after being cited by Norths for raking his hand across the face of Norths winger Nathan Russell during a melee in the first half of the Shoremen's 43-28 victory in the final round.
"The citing commissioner deemed Tiueti had a case to answer," Coleman said. "The Norths player didn't react and didn't complain to the referee during the game. It was done off video evidence after the game. It is not ideal, but we are confident that we can get through it.
"We generally play our best when we have our back against the wall."
Coleman will give Ulberg and Pohla until training Thursday to prove their fitness.
It was initially feared Ulberg was gone for the season after damaging his shoulder attempting to score a try in the defeat on Saturday.
Pohla suffered his injury at training on Monday.
"Isaac's shoulder is not as bad as first feared," Coleman said. "He has full range of motion in it. He has definitely damaged his AC joint but everything else is really good. Hopefully, he can do some pad work by Thursday and then we will make a call. He is a definitely chance, which is good.
"Alex went to do a single leg box jump at training on Monday and fell off the box. We are waiting the results of scans. He is walking better today but is in doubt."
Sitiveni Vahaaei, who has scored seven tries in the past four second grade games, teenager Brendan Palmer and Jed Englert are on standby.
The sixth-placed Wildfires beat Norths 29-5 at No.2 Sportsground in round seven and Coleman is confident they can turnaround last Saturday's result.
"We did a massive review on the areas we have to fix at training on Monday," he said. "We jogged through a lot of the things we want to do to give the players clarity. We are super confident in what we are doing.
"The players are up for it. They are excited and ready to go. The energy is back in the room."
Meanwhile, Wildfires hooker Andrew Tuala and exciting young back-rower Chlayton Frans are finalists for the Ken Catchpole Medal which will be presented at a gala dinner in Sydney on Wednesday.
Tuala has already sealed the leading try-scorer's award with 16.
Wildfires (likely): 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Taufa Kinikini, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Morgan Inness, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Chris Watkins, 15 Nate De Thierry
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
