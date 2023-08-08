A GRAND mid-century home on an elevated position in New Lambton Heights is on the market for the first time in 11 years.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property, known as Hudson House, at 10 Charlestown Road dates back to the early 1960s when it was built as the opulent family home of Newcastle entrepreneur, master builder and former president of the Master Builders Association, Bill Hudson.
It was considered to be one of the city's most luxurious homes and earned a feature in a 1962 edition of Australian Women's Weekly which detailed the sprawling property's ballroom, cinema theatre and bedrooms fitted with full-sized dressing rooms and bathrooms.
According to the article, the Hudson family would lend their home to host fundraising charity events "including mannequin parties and card parties that could accommodate as many as 200 guests".
For the past 11 years, the property has been held under the ownership of Kym and Stephen Cowley.
The couple has carefully renovated the mid-century home, with an eye for detail and preserving many of its original features throughout.
The property is for sale listed with PRD Presence agent Matt Thompson.
A price guide is yet to be determined.
"It is one of those homes where you just appreciate every room," Mr Thospons said.
"The owners have done an incredible renovation and obviously you can see what is original but it all works together so well."
Set on a 1467 square metre block, the palatial home is a masterclass in mid-century design that boasts an expansive floor plan and opulent features.
"It is magnificent," Mrs Cowley said.
"Most people don't realise it is so big and you actually get a shock when you look at the floorplan in terms of the square metres," she said.
"It is enormous."
The Cowleys enlisted Stewart Horton from Newcastle interior design studio, Horton & Co, to work on the project to ensure that any updates would fit seamlessly into the home.
"I really wanted to make sure that I was making good decisions about things that I put into the house and Horton & Co helped me really set the tone," she said.
"I remember when I was about five years old I went into this very cool mid-century modern house with my parents and I was absolutely goggle-eyed at the decor.
"I have always loved that era of design, so I wanted it to be really classic and echo the 60s, but not be a slave to the 60s."
The walls feature hand-painted wallpaper and geometric parquetry floors that were reproduced in the original style.
Three of the bedrooms include dressing rooms and ensuites, while the master bedroom shares a sandstone patio with the library.
Two bedrooms at the rear open onto an elevated sandstone patio with views across the pool and cabana.
Original features include ornate cornices, sandstone on the external walls and inside in the foyer and living room, and a anodized aluminum balustrade that runs from the lower level to the upper floor.
The original movie projector room has been transformed into a home office space and the large ballroom features the home's original refurbished bar.
Three of the original bathrooms were refurbished and two were renovated but designed to be authentic to the era of the home.
The new kitchen features marble benchtops and a curved island bench, with a custom-made white Ilve stove.
Like the Hudson family, the couple has hosted many large gatherings over the years and enjoyed entertaining guests on the 15-metre long terrace overlooking the pool, and in the ballroom which features the home's original retro bar.
"We have certainly had wonderful events and parties here over the years," she said.
"It is a real 'event house' if you know what I mean. It is wonderful when it's filled with people."
Given its location on a main road, dense plate glass has been fitted to the oversized picture windows along with additional double glazing throughout the bedroom wing, acoustic lining built into the bedroom curtains and sound dampening added to air vents.
"It is very quiet," she said.
"People get a shock at how quiet it is but that is because of all the plate glass and acoustic work that we have done."
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
