The bus driver accused of causing the horror crash that killed 10 wedding guests and seriously injured dozens more at Greta in June has been excused from appearing in court today when prosecutors are expected to confirm if a brief of evidence in the case is complete.
Brett Andrew Button, 58, will be represented by solicitor Jemma O'Brien from Newcastle firm O'Brien Winter Partners when his matter is mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
The law firm confirmed that because he was legally represented, Mr Button had been excused from attending court on Wednesday.
Already charged with 10 counts of both dangerous driving occasioning death and a back-up charge of negligent driving occasioning death, Mr Button has now been charged with an additional nine counts of both dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Mr Button was granted conditional bail in Cessnock Local Court in June, two days after he lost control of a bus full of wedding guests on a roundabout on Wine Country Drive at Greta.
The bus rolled and the impact caused the death of 10 passengers and seriously injured 25 others.
Mr Button was later charged with ten counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail by police.
He was granted bail on June 13, despite prosecutors arguing Mr Button had taken the roundabout far too quickly and some passengers had told police Mr Button said "fasten your seatbelts" before the crash.
Mr Button has not entered any pleas and once the brief is complete, prosecutors are expected to finalise what offences he will face in the NSW District Court.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
